🔥Fiona Phillips says she has got coronavirus but tells fans: I'm not suffering🔥

March 21, 2020
TV presenter Fiona Phillips has become the latest celebrity to reveal that she has contracted Covid-19.

However, the former GMTV host told her followers that she was “not suffering… It’s fine”, despite suffering a sore throat and dry cough.

Phillips, 59, tweeted: “I am in bed with #coronvirusuk It’s not a very pleasant bedfellow, but nothing more than sore throat, dry cough, headache & tiredness. As long as it stays that way….DON’T panic!”

Eamonn Holmes, Phillips’s former GMTV co-host, was among those wishing her a speedy recovery.

He said: “Get well soon Miss Fyona [sic]. Keep us posted x”

Other celebrities to be diagnosed with Covid-19 include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson , Idris Elba  and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

The current UK death tolls stands at 177, with 3,983 confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health. It added that 79 patients have been listed as having recovered from virus so far.

