🔥Finland to restrict traffic over its borders – minister🔥

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka attend the news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Helsinki, Finland March 17, 2020. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland will start heavily restricting traffic over its borders on Thursday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, interior minister Maria Ohisalo said.

Finland’s centre-left government approved legislation on Tuesday to adopt a state of emergency which the parliament is expected to approve on Wednesday.

Finland’s health authority had confirmed 319 coronavirus cases but no deaths by Tuesday.

