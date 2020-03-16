🔥Finland to close schools and universities because of coronavirus: PM🔥

FILE PHOTO: People stand before empty pasta shelves at a supermarket as consumers be worried about product shortages because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Helsinki, Finland, March 13, 2020 Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s government will pass emergency legislation on Tuesday to close all its schools and universities from Wednesday among other measures in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, On Monday prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

There have been 272 confirmed coronavirus cases no linked deaths in Finland by Monday in accordance with health authority.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen

