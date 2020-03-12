The latest headlines in your inbox

Labour has cancelled the event at which it announces its new leader due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The party will now put on a “scaled back event” on April 4, instead of the special conference that was planned to announce whether Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey or Sir Keir Starmer will become Labour leader.

General Secretary Jennie Formby contacted all Labour MPs this afternoon, saying: “In the light of the spread of coronavirus, the Labour party has taken the decision to cancel the leadership elections special conference arranged for April 4 in order to safeguard our members and staff and to protect public health.

“Welsh Labour Conference and Scottish Labour Women’s Conference will also be cancelled.

“The results of the Labour leadership and deputy leadership elections will be announced at a scaled back event on the same date and we are now considering options for what form that event will take.

“We are still taking advice on whether upcoming CLP meetings should go ahead and will update once decisions have been taken.”

Labour said it was “considering options for what form” the replacement event would take.

A spokesperson said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Our priority is the wellbeing of our members and staff, and ensuring we fully contribute to the collective effort to protect public health.

“We are considering whether upcoming constituency meetings should go ahead and will keep our members fully informed.”

Labour members have been voting since late February for their new leader.

Mr Corbyn announced he would stand down after the party suffered heavy losses in December’s general election.

John McDonnell told an ITV journalist early today that the April event would probably be cancelled and the results would be announced “through a TV event or social media”.

The Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Scottish Greens have all called off their spring conferences in response to COVID-19.

Labour said it was also considering cancelling local party meetings with the pandemic worsening.

“We are considering whether upcoming constituency meetings should go ahead and will keep our members fully informed,” the spokesperson said.