🔥Final Fantasy VII Remake's combat is the perfect blend of tactical action🔥

Has Square Enix has finally done it? Is the studio on track to release a Final Fantasy game that won’t be bitterly disappointing?

From our time playing the Final Fantasy VII Remake, it certainly feels like the game is heading in the right direction.

At first blush, the eclectic city of Midgar feels more punk and vibrant than ever before as gorgeous environmental details ebulliently litter the nostalgic areas. From passing comments made by citizens on the street to the detail in the overall design; the locations burst with flavour and depth to completely engross you.

The opening sequences serve as a love letter to how the original started. As you progress, however, you’ll begin to notice how masterfully they blend old aspects of the game into a fresh new take. This alone is a gratifying and rewarding experience in myriad ways as it adds a new dynamic to the game that was impossible to convey in the original 1997 game.

Sure, the frisson of nostalgia felt almost brought tears the first time we saw Aerith (née, Aeris), but it quickly became abundantly clear that Square isn’t just making this a nostalgia trip for the sake of it.

Aerith gives Cloud a flower (Square Enix)

While most of the original Final Fantasy VII glossed over areas of Midgar, the remake gives you the chance to take your time and soak in the surroundings for the first time ever.

The moments after blowing up the first reactor, for example, was originally a brief jaunt followed by a transition to the next area. This is now an emotionally-charged and sombre sequence that confronts you with the gravity of what you’ve done.

From distressed couples clamouring for safety to lost children looking for their parents, you’re thrown headfirst into the real and destructive consequences of your actions. Mix in some of the utterly gorgeous musical pieces, it all forms a powerfully emotional depth to the game, giving the city extra flavour.

And fending off Shinra soldiers as you make your way through the intimidating metropolis feels incomprehensibly badass, all the while brand new musical tracks blast over the speakers creating moments that will make you pause and soak it all in.

When your Limit bar is full, unleash hell (Square Enix)

The most exciting part of the preview, however, was finally getting a chance to dive deeper into the game’s battle system.

Square has famously maintained a stance against turn-based combat following the release of Final Fantasy X in 2001. However, with the launch of VII Remake, the studio has attempted to re-invent the battle style for the franchise. Whilst playing it during the preview, it feels that Square has finally struck the ultimate balance between action and tactical gameplay that had eluded the series for so long.

As it stands, the more you hit your enemy with base attacks, the faster your ATB (active time battle) fills up, allowing you to spend ATB on unleashing powerful attacks like Cloud’s Braver ability or magic.

Combat is fun and rewarding (Square Enix)

This is where ‘Tactical Mode’ comes in. It slows time to a crawl at the push of a button and you can navigate through a battle menu and use up your ATB at a much slower pace.

It fits as a perfect system for Final Fantasy VII Remake and without it, the game would be far too action-heavy, something that would be a monumental disservice to the original game.

Where the ATB system shines is in its item usage in combat; consumables such as potions cost ATB to use, making room for a far greater tactical trade-off between offence and defence. The harder difficulty definitely got our hearts pumping as we risked a string of attacks to build ATB to heal the dwindling HP pool.

(Square Enix)

One feature of the battle system which felt entirely unnecessary, however, is the stagger gauge. Simply doing consistent damage to an enemy will stagger it, knocking it down and increasing the damage they take. This ultimately is a means to inflate combat stats and health bars to excruciatingly high levels, for the sake of feeling powerful in combat. However, a more nuanced system based on weaknesses and resistances would have been far more effective.

With clear similarities to Final Fantasy XII’s menu system, it does wonders for the pacing of combat, adding an altogether challenging balance between clutch menu-management and decision making.

With that said, the menu itself felt a little restrictive. Not being able to simply push a d-pad direction to change your character and issue commands, for example, is unintuitive.

Using menus in tactical mode is also entirely optional as you can set all your ATB abilities to a shortcuts menu, making the game more action-heavy.​

Midgar feels more alive than ever (Square Enix)

With the addition of new NPCs (non-playable characters), side quests and entirely new events in this remake, the aim of the game to give players more immersion in Midgar. Further to this, each one of our favourite eco-terrorists will also have substantially expanded backstories, exploring their motives and characters.

Whether this expansion of individual character stories and world-building will translate to mindlessly padding out and inflating overall time in the game for no reason, however, remains to be seen.

All in all, from our time with the game we’re more than impressed by what we’ve seen. If the full release is half of what is being promised, Square will have done a great job at hauling Final Fantasy VII into the present generation, introducing this truly awe-inspiring entry to new and old fans alike.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available to play on Friday April 10, 2020 on PS4 on as a timed exclusive.