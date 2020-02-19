🔥Final Fantasy 7 remake: First full look at the bonus summons🔥

Excitement is building ahead of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake and developer Square Enix has kindly unveiled some new videos showing off the bonus content we can expect from the game.

The recent videos point to a summonable allies bonus feature which fans will be able to unlock when they pre-order the game.

For those unaware, summons are a returning feature in the majority of Final Fantasy games which take the form of powerful, and sometimes cute, monsters that will aid you in certain ways.

In this case, Final Fantasy VII will have summons in the game by default. However, if you pre-order one of the many versions, such as the standard edition or the 1st Class edition, then you can get to bag yourself some exclusive ones – and they all happen to be familiar characters you will have come across before.

Chocobo Chick is one of the summonable allies for the Final Fantasy VII remake (Square Enix)

When equipped, summoning material adds an additional gauge in combat that, when filled, grants you the ability to call forth otherworldly entities to fight alongside you for a limited time.

These summoned beings possess a will of their own and will engage enemies independently, culminating in a devastating attack they execute before departing the battlefield.

In a series of videos, Square showed off Chocobo Chick (the tiny, golden chicken), Carbuncle (an extremely cute looking puppy) and Cactuar (a walking cactus). Each of these are recurring monsters in nearly every Final Fantasy to date. As well as demonstrating the beings, the videos also show off some of their combat abilities.

Chocobo Chick is available regardless of which version of the game is pre-ordered, however, you’ll need to stump up to the digital deluxe or 1st Class editions of the game to access Carbuncle, and either the physical or digital deluxe versions to have Cactuar by your side. The walking cacti have been loved and loathed throughout the Final Fantasy series, though they will come in handy in battle by turning your enemies into pincushions with their devastating needle attacks.

If you’re hungry to know more about the game then check out our breakdown of everything we know.

