🔥Final Fantasy 7 Remake: 2020 release date, features and more🔥

When Final Fantasy VII first released in 1997 on the PlayStation One, it became an immediate smash hit.

The story, the characters, the world presentation and, what was considered cutting edge graphics in the late 90’s, introduced millions of gamers to the JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) genre, and love for it never quite died. Gamers look back on Final Fantasy VII with an almost saccharin love.

It makes sense, then, that over 20 years since its first released, publisher Square Enix have decided to remake – or at least re-imagine – the game for a modern audience.

This remake was first teased at the massive gaming exhibition E3 in 2015, but what followed that triumphant reveal was nothing but tiny nuggets of information, ominous news of third-party companies being dropped and rumors that production had been halted (or even restarted entirely).

Despite all the hardship and confusion as to how long the game will be, and how many parts this episodic release is being broken into, we’re firmly excited to finally get our hands on the full version of the game on Friday 10 April.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Final Fantasy VII Remake…

(Square Enix)

When will the Final Fantasy 7 remake be released on PS4?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to be released on Friday, April 10 as a PlayStation 4 timed exclusive.

This news comes after Square Enix announced that the initial release date of Tuesday, March 3, 2020, had been pushed back.

This release will be just for the first episode of the remake, with more than two blu-ray discs’ worth of content.

It’s highly unlikely the game will be delayed once more.

How much will it cost?

Currently, the standard physical edition of Final Fantasy VII is listed on Amazon and Argos at £49.99.

The official PlayStation Store, which provides the game as a download directly to your console, is sitting at £59.99, throwing in a number of pre-order incentives including a downloadable theme for your PS4 home screen and in-game items.

If you want to buy the game directly from the source over on Square Enix’s official store, the standard edition is £59.99, while the deluxe edition is £79.99 and the limited 1st Class edition, which features a steelbook case, painted model of protaganist Cloud Strife, a soundtrack disc and artbook will set you back a whopping £259.99.

What do we know so far about the remake?

Right now, we know that the first episode of the game will take place in the fictional city of Migdar, but it’s abundently clear the game will deviate greatly from the original.

Square Enix have said they’re going to be exploring Midgar in a much deeper way in the remake.

For better or worse, it’ll be great to see what they do with the oppressive city of Midgar here; being able to flesh it out in a way that was basically impossible back in 1997 is one of the main things fans are looking forward to.

They’ve already shown entirely new characters being thrown into the mix, along with new story elements and utterly stunning cutscenes for us to fawn over.

Perhaps the biggest change from the original game is the removal of turn-based combat for a slighty more action-heavy system, similar to newer Final Fantasy games.

They have added the option to use a ‘tactical mode’, which slows down time in combat and lets you navigate battle menus in a way that harkens back to the slower, more strategic turn-based combat of old.

As we’ve already mentioned, the remake will be episodic. Square Enix revealed that it would be about the same length as a full-sized game, the amount of content being the same as any other mainline Final Fantasy title.

Throughout developement, Square Enix have been sketchy on any more information regarding how many episodes it will end up being, either they simply don’t know or are playing their cards close to their chest.

Is there a trailer?

We first heard about Final Fantasy VII Remake at E3 in 2015. Before then, a remake was nothing more than a pipe dream to fans of the Final Fantasy series.

Final Fantasy VII (Remake) – E3 Announcement Trailer

With no new information about it being shared for four years, a collective sigh of relief could be felt when Final Fantasy VII had a trailer shown during PlayStation’s State of Play in May 2019, where they announce new and upcoming games.

Since then there’s been a slew of trailers and teasers, the most recent of which was a few days ago, where they showed off the iconic opening cinematic, and a few weeks ago there was another trailer showing off 3 whole minutes of gameplay.

With the release close at hand, we’re sure to see more trailers and teasers released over the next month.

While a lot of fans are worried about the episodic nature of the remake, and what it means for story and character progression, being able to explore a fully explorable and fleshed-out version of Midgar will be more than enough for us to enjoy.

