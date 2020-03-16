🔥Final Destination Producer Says Next Film May Revolve Around First Responders🔥

Though it’s been flying under the radar for almost a decade, Final Destination is on the verge of a comeback.

That’s according to series producer Craig Perry, who indicated that the sixth film in the cult horror franchise may be grounded in the world of first responders. Which is to say that Final Destination 6 will feature EMTs, firemen, and police in major roles.

Perry sat down with Digital Spy to discuss the sixth entry in the series, which currently has Saw screenwriters Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan at the wheel. They’ll be rustling up something fresh – something different – though Final Destination‘s creator Jeffrey Reddick is quick to warn fans that this won’t be a reboot, per se. But more on that later.

Here’s what Perry had to say regarding the core plot driving this new installment:

We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die… We rely on their good judgment, expertise and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death, but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.

It’s certainly an interesting angle to take for a franchise so pre-occupied with death – or those crucial moments that precede it. Nevertheless, don’t expect Final Destination 6 to wipe the slate clean, as further in the interview, Jeffrey Reddick admitted that this new film is unlikely to be a reboot in the strictest sense.

So don’t be fooled into thinking that all those “crazy openings and set pieces” were at risk of being kicked to the kerb.

I’ve been talking to Craig and the concept behind it is unique. I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they’re going to change everything, but it’s definitely a Final Destination movie. Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He’s told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s not going feel like a cash-grab Final Destination film.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest Final Destination developments as this story unfolds. The question, really, is whether this cult favorite is still considered relevant in the modern era. We’ll leave that one to you.