🔥Final Black Widow Trailer Prepares Us For The MCU’s Phase 4🔥

As the Coronavirus looks set to seriously impact the movie business, with the Chinese box office already losing a fortune, Hollywood has now started reacting as well, with Disney pushing back the release of Mulan in China and the latest Bond movie, No Time to Die being delayed a full seven months.

With any luck, the worst of it will be over by the time we get to the lucrative summer season, which kicks off on May 1st with a little film from Marvel called Black Widow. Yes, Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger finally gets her own solo movie and though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is virtually bulletproof at the box office, there’s a lot riding on this particular release.

Not only does it mark the start of Phase 4 of the MCU, but as mentioned above, it also gives Natasha the standalone outing that fans have been demanding for some time now. And to get the hype levels up a little bit more before showtime, Marvel has now dropped another action-packed trailer, which you can see for yourself up above.

Of course, Black Widow is only the first of two MCU films arriving in 2020, with The Eternals also coming down the pipeline. That one’s set to be with us in November.

And the Marvel content doesn’t end there, either, as we’ve also got several TV shows making their way onto Disney Plus this year, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision both shaping up pretty nicely. Make no mistake about it, 2020 is going to be a very exciting 12 months for Marvel fans, and it all gets started this May, when Scarlett Johansson returns to cinemas with her very own solo movie.