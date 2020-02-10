🔥Filmmaker Dan Cadan talks Noel Gallagher, Guy Ritchie and the phone call that changed his life🔥

“Noel Gallagher is one of the funniest men I’ve ever met in my life,” says filmmaker Dan Cadan. “I admire him for his comedy as much as his music. He’s bloody hilarious.”

Cadan should know. He’s been friends with the ex-Oasis star for years and recently shot the video for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ latest single, This Is The Place. Teaming up with music video director Scully (Jonathan Mowatt), the pair went through over 32 hours of vintage film to piece together what has become a psychedelic medley of footage.

“The original brief was [the band] CAM. There’s a German television show which was a bit like [The Old Grey] Whistle Test and it showed fantastic bands performing live. There was a very simple low-fi CAM video that Noel loved and he wanted a similar replication of that, but then it kept progressing,” Cadan explains. “We looked at Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, and if you look at that video, you see the way the band is set up – they’re on a white runway – so a little bit of that snuck in. And then [Madonna’s] Ray of Light, obviously, you can see the influence there as well. It was really, a mash-up of these various styles that we appreciate and admire.”

It’s an approach that works for Gallagher; there’s a timeless quality to his sound. His music sits just as easily in the Sixties and Seventies as it could the Nineties – and Cadan’s collage of clips reflects that. Yet this is the second iteration of that formula. Cadan and Scully also worked on Gallagher’s previous video, Black Star Dancing.

“We basically shot Noel and the band at Rankin’s studio, and made it look like they were in the Wheeltappers and Shunters [The Wheeltappers and Shunters Social Club was a British TV show in the Seventies]…. With Bobby Ball and Jimmy Krankie in the audience. Working with archive footage as well, and actually using the archive footage to create a story, we enjoy that. It’s painful at times because you’ve got countless hours to go through, and when there isn’t an exact ‘it needs to be this shot’, you try anything.”

Cadan has wanted to work in film from the age of 10 years old. At home in Huddersfield, he found some old trunks belonging to his father in which he discovered an old Toploader JVC VHS machine. He begged his mother to join the video library, which she duly did, and soon after, became “entranced” with the industry. “I was just watching the TV going ‘I don’t know what went into that, how that was made, but I just want to be part of the process that’s creating the magic that I am now watching’.”

But he found filmmaking a tough passion to nurture at that time. His school simply didn’t have the facilities. So he ended up in London, in 1998, working at a temp job – “inputting invoices for Chelsea Cloisters at the Union Bank of Switzerland” – earning £800 a week “thinking ‘I’m Rockafellar’”. But a phone call was to prove life-changing.

“One of the actors in [Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels] called me up saying, ‘I’ve just done a film with Vinnie Jones and they want a runner for a week. It’s £30 a day.’ And I was, ‘I’m going to do it!’

“I was running on the post-production for Lock Stock for what I thought was going to be a week – for £150. Thirteen years later, I was still working with Guy [Ritchie]… It was quite something really.”

Cadan assisted and wrote with the British director, collaborating on renowned hits such as Snatch and RocknRolla. He later branched out into commercials and music videos, directing an H&M ad featuring, ironically, Madonna (Ritchie’s ex-wife) and also a Mumford & Sons video, ‘Lover of the Light’, starring Idris Elba.

But his primary art has remained film. He recently wrote and directed his first feature, Walk Like A Panther (2018) – the tale of aged wrestlers returning to the sport for one last hurrah to save a much-loved pub. “We’re all so proud of it, it’s a lovely sweet little film,” he says.

He’s currently writing a TV series with musician Goldie, set for release later this year. It was a “daunting prospect”, he says, putting pen to paper on an idea that has been “swirling around Goldie’s creative mind for about 25 years” – but emphasises, daunting only in terms of its “complexity”.

He describes it as an “honest and sympathetic” portrayal of a child growing up with mental illness – not entirely autobiographical, although he concedes it’s based on “elements” of Goldie’s past – “how he succeeded, how he got out of the estate, how he came out of the care system.”

When that project wraps, Cadan will simply await the next big thing. “My career is so all over the place, which I actually kind of love. It’s hard to follow one path,” he says.

Given the choice though, it would be making films back to back. “I guess what I’m trying to do is recreate for other people the feeling I got when I was 10 years old.”

He adds: “It’s such a romantic tale, a filmmaker from the North…”