🔥Film releases 2020: From No Time To Die to Top Gun, here are this year's cinema highlights🔥

From summer blockbusters to award-baiting heartstring-tuggers and everything in between, there’s a huge amount to look out for in the cinema this year.

Things started with a bang, with the release of the unanimously acclaimed 1917 and Oscar-winning Parasite, and there’s still a great deal of fantastic filmmaking to come.

While some of the release dates listed below are likely to change over the coming weeks – just this week, James Bond movie No Time To Die was pushed back to November over coronavirus fears – we’ll keep this page updated throughout the year.

These are the major films still to come in 2020.

The Hunt – March 13

Another bloodthirsty thriller from the makers of The Purge, this new movie follows 12 strangers who wake to find they’ve been selected to be hunted by a mysterious group of elites.

A Quiet Place Part II – March 20

John Krasinski is back in the director’s chair for this horror sequel, with Emily Blunt on the run from hordes of blind aliens with supersonic hearing for a second time.

Mulan – March 27

Niki Caro directs this new epic, live-action take on the 1998 animation, which has the biggest budget for any Disney reboot at $200m. Sadly, this is one that could be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Vivarium – March 27

This indie thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots follows a couple who become trapped in a strange, labyrinthian neighbourhood, before being forced to raise a child against their will.

The Assistant – April 3

This quietly devastating new film inspired by #MeToo and the Harvey Weinstein scandal follows an assistant at a movie production company who encounters implied sexual misconduct and abuse.

The New Mutants – April 8

X-Men fans have had to wait a long time for this spin-off movie, which follows five young mutants discovering their abilities. Initially set for a 2018 release, it was filmed way back in 2017 and it’s finally here after a long series of production setbacks.

The Secret Garden – April 10

A new adaptation based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, which tells the story of a young girl discovering a magical, hidden garden.

Promising Young Woman – April 17

Carey Mulligan stars in this revenge drama as a brilliant medical student forced to drop out of college after suffering a traumatic event.

Les Miserables – April 24

Not the musical inspired by Victor Hugo’s classic novel, but an acclaimed debut film from Ladj Ly following the troubled lives of those living in the Montfermeil region of Paris.

The Way Back – April 24

Ben Affleck plays a construction worker battling alcohol addiction, who is tasked with becoming a basketball coach for his old high school.

Antebellum – April 24

This horror from producer Sean McKittrick (Get Out, Us) sees Janelle Monae play an author who is plunged into a terrifying alternate reality.

Saint Maud – May 1

The debut from Britain’s Rose Glass follows a hospice nurse who converts to Catholicism and comes to believe she is possessed, after developing a strange infatuation.

Black Widow – May 1

Scarlett Johansson finally gets her own headline movie in the MCU, which introduces Black Widow’s family for the first time.

Legally Blonde 3 – May 8

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Elle Woods 15 years after her last appearance in the role in this long-awaited sequel. She also produces the new film through her Hello Sunshine banner.

Spiral – May 15

Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson both star as police officers on the hunt for a cop killer in the latest instalment of the Saw series, with Rock having developed the idea for the film himself.

The Woman in the Window – May 15

Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic woman in this intriguing psychological thriller, whose life is irrevocably changed after a woman she befriends disappears.

F9 – May 22

The biggest, baddest action franchise in Hollywood is racing back into cinemas this summer, with the likes of Vin Diesel returning for the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious series.

Wonder Woman 1984 – June 5

DC’s most acclaimed movie of recent times is back for a sequel, with Gal Gadot stepping into the role of Wonder Woman once again.

Candyman – June 12

Offering a fresh take on the cult 1992 horror, this new movie from Jordan Peele revisits the infamous urban legend, which states that the demonic figure with a hook for a hand will appear in the mirror if you say his name five times.

Soul – June 19

The new Pixar animation follows a teacher in New York who pursues his dream of becoming a jazz musician, only to suffer an accident where his soul is separated from his body. Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are among the cast lending their voices to the film.

Minions: The Rise of Gru – July 10

Fans are getting a prequel to the hugely successful Despicable Me series, exploring the origins of Steve Carrell’s villain Gru. There’ll be one or two minions along for the ride, too.

Top Gun: Maverick – July 17

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel has been in development for years, having first been announced in 2010. We finally get to see him take to the skies again this summer.

Tenet – July 17

The latest high-concept action blockbuster from Christopher Nolan tells the story of a special agent who is tasked with preventing war through the use of time travel. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Cane are among the stars.

Jungle Cruise – July 24

Dwayne Johnson is off on his latest action adventure, teaming up with Emily Blunt for a journey into the unknown inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name.

Morbius – July 31

The latest Marvel superhero to get the big-screen treatment, Jared Leto plays biochemist Michael Morbius, who inadvertently infects himself with vampirism.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – August 7

Who you gonna call? Paul Rudd, it seems, with the actor headlining this direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters films of the 80s.

In the Heights – August 7

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, which focuses on Washington Heights and the characters who call the largely Hispanic New York neighbourhood their home.

Bill & Ted Face the Music – August 21

Party on, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for another excellent adventure this summer, reprising their roles for the first time on the big screen since 1991.

The French Dispatch – August 28

Following the stop animation of 2017’s The Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson is back to live action for this love letter to journalism – featuring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Bill Murray.

The King’s Man – September 16

The prequel to spy thriller Kingsman: Secret Service focuses on the formation of the world’s most dapper secret service, with Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans suited and booted.

Last Night in Soho – September 18

Edgar Wright’s disturbing new movie takes an unsettling look at the heart of Soho’s golden age, with psychological horror and time-travel twists. Specific plot details have yet to be revealed, although Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg all star.

The Many Saints of Newark – September 25

How did Tony Soprano rise to become the most powerful crime boss in New Jersey? This new prequel follows the character’s early days rising through the ranks of the mob, with James Gandolfini’s son stepping into the lead role.

Death on the Nile – October 9

Kenneth Branagh is back as Hercule Poirot for the first time since Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, this time following the world-famous detective as he attempts to crack a case while holidaying in Egypt, as you do.

The Witches – October 16

A new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book is coming to cinemas, with Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Octavia Spencer part of the voice cast.

Halloween Kills – October 16

Serial killer Michael Myers is back in the latest edition of the horror franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis is also back as Laurie Strode, having returned to the series for 2018’s Halloween.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – October 30

Aaron Sorkin’s crime drama focuses on the anti-Vietnam protestors charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot in the late 60s. The illustrious cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, and Mark Rylance.

Eternals – November 6

The new Marvel film tells the story of an immortal alien race who are tasked with protecting humanity from evil counterparts, The Deviants. Angelina Jolie plays the lead role, with Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan also starring.

No Time To Die – November 12

Bond is back once again in 2020 – even if it’s later than we first thought thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Daniel Craig’s 007 returning to active service after being persuaded to come out of retirement by old CIA friend Felix Leiter.

Deep Water – November 13

Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adrian Lyne returns with his first film in 18 years, helming this thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who play a couple playing deadly mind games with each other.

Godzilla vs Kong – November 20

The follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to be just as big and just as dumb – is could be a whole lot of fun too.

Raya and the Last Dragon – November 27

Disney’s new fantasy animation features the vocal talents of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina, telling the story of a warrior searching for the last remaining dragon in the mysterious land of Kumandra.

King Richard – November 27

This biopic starring Will Smith tells the story of Richard Williams, a man with no background in tennis who raised two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Serena and Venus Williams.

Coming 2 America – December 18

Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Wesley Snipes star in the follow-up to the classic 80s comedy, which comes more than 30 years after the original.

Dune – December 18

The first adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune from David Lynch was a notorious flop back in 1984 – here’s hoping Denis Villeneuve’s new take starring Timothée Chalamet is more successful.

West Side Story – December 18

Stephen Spielberg is remaking classic musical West Side Story, with Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler in the lead roles.

The Tomorrow War – December 26

Chris Pratt stars in this sci-fi military blockbuster, fighting an alien force by harnessing the powers of futuristic science to draft soldiers from previous eras in history.