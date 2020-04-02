FILM: Pandemic adds urgency to Missouri grandmother’s pleas for clemency

“33 and Counting” a film by Aisha Sultan

Patty Prewitt, a 70-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence in Vandalia, Mo., is recovering from her latest bout of bronchitis. She gets the upper respiratory illness twice a year, according to her daughter, Jane Watkins.She also takes blood pressure medicine. These conditions, along with her age, make her among the most vulnerable population if infected with COVID-19. The spread of the pandemic prompted us to forgo the film festival premiere of this documentary about Prewitt. It’s a story that raises questions about whether justice was served in her case and how she’s managed to hold onto hope despite spending 33 years in prison for a murder she says her rapist committed. In prison, she has been sewing masks for the staff to wear. She has told her adult children to be prepared that she may contract the coronavirus and die in prison. “Just know that I’ll finally be free,” she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

I was surprised and delighted when I opened my Sunday paper and discovered an editorial and a commentary by former Missouri Department of Corr…

Reps. Shamed Dogan and Tracy McCreery issued a welcomed bipartisan call for Gov. Mike Parson to use his clemency power.

Regarding “This is the season for Gov. Parson to consider clemency” (Dec. 11) by Reps. Shamed Dogan and Tracy McCreery: The authors correctly …

Since taking office, Gov. Mike Parson has wisely made criminal justice reform an important priority for his administration. He has signed bipa…

The Missouri Senate should pass a measure approved by the House on Thursday allowing prisoners age 65 and older who have served at least 30 years of a life sentence to apply for parole. These prisoners are least at risk for recidivism and were sentenced under much harsher, often unjust guidelines. The measure would save the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care costs

I commend the Post-Dispatch for publishing an editorial and a commentary on clemency in Sunday’s Opinion section: “Let this grandma go home” a…

Patty Prewitt is a 69-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband in 1984. She has been in prison for nearly 33 years and has maintained her innocence since the beginning. Lots of prisoners adamantly protest their innocence, but her case is so compelling that even the former director of the Missouri Department of Corrections asks that her sentence be commuted.

I served 41 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections, including serving as a warden for seven years, director of all Missouri prisons…

“33 and Counting” a film by Aisha Sultan