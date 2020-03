🔥Film 2020: The five-star hits of the year so far🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

We’re only a few months in, but 2020 has already been one of the most significant years forĀ film.Ā

Most notableĀ has been Bong Joon-Hoā€™s masterpiece Parasite, which becameĀ the first ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the OscarsĀ ā€“ and it’sĀ helping more people thanĀ ever to overcome the ā€œone-inch-high barrier of subtitlesā€, as Bong put it.

The film is already shaping up to be the knockout of the year, and there have been plenty of other critical hits arriving in cinemas already. Read all of the Standard’s reviews here.

Not all of them achieve five-star write-upsĀ but it’s been a strong first few months for new releases, with the likes ofĀ Emma., Uncut Gems, Queen & Slim, The Lighthouse, Just Mercy and the Personal History of David Copperfield picking up four stars.

Below is the best of the year so far ā€“ those films that the Standardā€™s critics have awarded full marks.Ā

1917 – January 10

1917 – Trailer

Sam Mendesā€™s epic war movie is ostensibly told through one long, continuos camera shot, but it’s far more than a gimmick. TheĀ drama took prizes for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing at the Oscars, and as a technical piece of filmmaking itā€™s staggering. Thereā€™s more to it than that though, with the film delivering a palpable emotional gut punch and compelling storytelling, complete with moving turns from George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Evening Standardā€™s David Sexton called the filmĀ ā€œspectacularā€, ā€œshockingā€ and a ā€œterrific performance all roundā€.Ā

Parasite – February 7

Parasite – Trailer

Parasite is a masterpiece, and a film which might just have saved the Academy Awards earlier this year. Director Bong Joon-Hoā€™s pictureĀ moves from black comedy to horror, to biting satire and everything in between across the space of two hours. In winningĀ Best Picture it brokeĀ the mould for others to follow, and the film already has impressive global takings of more than Ā£177m worldwide. The Standardā€™s David Sexton called it ā€œstunningly originalā€, and added that it is fully worthy of itsĀ “remarkable, thoroughly deserved success”.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – February 28

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire – Trailer

This stunning movie from directorĀ CĆ©lineĀ Sciamma has emerged as one of the most compelling romances of recent years.Ā NoemieĀ MerlantĀ and AdeleĀ HaenalĀ both deliver inspired performances as a young painterĀ and her unruly subject, who enter into a passionate relationship while living on aĀ remote island off the coast of Brittany in 1770. The Standardā€™s critic David Sexton called itĀ ā€œsimply ravishing from start to finish, an absolute treatā€, and a film for “anyone who has a heart”.