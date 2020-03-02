🔥Film 2020: The five-star hits of the year so far🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

We’re only a few months in, but 2020 has already been one of the most significant years for film.

Most notable has been Bong Joon-Ho’s masterpiece Parasite, which became the first ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars – and it’s helping more people than ever to overcome the “one-inch-high barrier of subtitles”, as Bong put it.

The film is already shaping up to be the knockout of the year, and there have been plenty of other critical hits arriving in cinemas already. Read all of the Standard’s reviews here.

Not all of them achieve five-star write-ups but it’s been a strong first few months for new releases, with the likes of Emma., Uncut Gems, Queen & Slim, The Lighthouse, Just Mercy and the Personal History of David Copperfield picking up four stars.

Below is the best of the year so far – those films that the Standard’s critics have awarded full marks.

1917 – January 10

Sam Mendes’s epic war movie is ostensibly told through one long, continuos camera shot, but it’s far more than a gimmick. The drama took prizes for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing at the Oscars, and as a technical piece of filmmaking it’s staggering. There’s more to it than that though, with the film delivering a palpable emotional gut punch and compelling storytelling, complete with moving turns from George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. The Evening Standard’s David Sexton called the film “spectacular”, “shocking” and a “terrific performance all round”.

Parasite – February 7

Parasite is a masterpiece, and a film which might just have saved the Academy Awards earlier this year. Director Bong Joon-Ho’s picture moves from black comedy to horror, to biting satire and everything in between across the space of two hours. In winning Best Picture it broke the mould for others to follow, and the film already has impressive global takings of more than £177m worldwide. The Standard’s David Sexton called it “stunningly original”, and added that it is fully worthy of its “remarkable, thoroughly deserved success”.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – February 28

This stunning movie from director Céline Sciamma has emerged as one of the most compelling romances of recent years. Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenal both deliver inspired performances as a young painter and her unruly subject, who enter into a passionate relationship while living on a remote island off the coast of Brittany in 1770. The Standard’s critic David Sexton called it “simply ravishing from start to finish, an absolute treat”, and a film for “anyone who has a heart”.