🔥Fikayo Tomori takes big leap forward at Chelsea in symbolic moment for Frank Lampard’s youth development strategy🔥

Fikayo Tomori’s rare goal for Chelsea, against his former club Hull City, was a symbolic moment in the player’s career and also for manager Frank Lampard’s youth development strategy.
Tomori made his England debut in November and has played in the Champions League this season, but this was an emotional moment.
The defender, who turned 22 last month, celebrated by leaping over an advertising hoarding, screaming, and thrusting his right arm joyfully in the direction of Chelsea’s travelling fans, as the visitors doubled their lead in an FA Cup tie that they eventually won 2-1.
Chelsea sent Tomori on a season-long loan to Hull early in his professional career in summer 2017, when the Yorkshire club had just been relegated from the Premier League – and it was a troubled time.
Former Russia head coach Leonid Slutsky, a friend of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, had just taken over as Hull manager and recruited several Chelsea youngsters on loan.
Slutsky was sacked in early December, though, as the likes of Tomori – who never scored for Hull – struggled in a side that hurtled into relegation danger.
Lampard’s arrival in Derby, as their manager in summer 2018, was about to revive Tomori though. The defender went on a season-long loan to Pride Park and ended the campaign as Derby’s player of the year.
Tomori has made a big step up again, along with Lampard, this season.
“He has come a long way since the first day he turned up at Derby,” said Lampard. “There were things he needed to improve, even personality-wise. He was quite quiet.
“You see a change in his personality and you see the player he has turned into.”
Lampard paused and had a laugh when he noticed journalists slipping away from talking to him, as Tomori was spotted appearing in a KCOM Stadium corridor. The spotlight had shifted on to the youngster.
“Everything has happened really fast this year,” said Tomori. “I’m proud of what I’ve done but it’s only the beginning. I want to achieve more, I want to win some trophies and play more games for England.
“At a club like Chelsea, there’s competition for places everywhere. The manager chose to leave me out for some games.
“I have to respect his decision and work hard on the training pitch so, when my chance comes, I can hopefully take it.”
Tomori headed in from Ross Barkley’s free-kick after evading George Honeyman too easily.
Chelsea’s first goal had also come from slack defending by their Championship opponents, as Cesar Azpilicueta crossed and Cup specialist Michy Batshuayi eventually scored with a deflected shot.
Mateo Kovacic deserved credit for his classy, diagonal, long pass for Azpilicueta – and the Croatia midfielder impressed in a deep midfield role.
Kovacic, who signed permanently in summer 2019 after last season’s loan from Real Madrid, was praised for his talent and intelligence by Lampard. The Chelsea manager said: “I was part of the conversation to bring him in.”
Discussing the player’s future in a deeper role, Lampard added: “We want him to score more goals and he has to be very aware to pick up runners.”
Chelsea’s squad depth will also be helped with Christian Pulisic being back in training in the middle of this week. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has done light training and needs under-23 minutes to get up to speed.
A down side for Chelsea here was that they yet again let opponents back into the game. The visitors had missed chances to build a bigger lead, with Hull goalkeeper George Long making important saves.
Kamil Grosicki scored Hull’s goal from a free-kick with the help of a deflection off Kovacic – a rare blemish from him – and it roused the sell-out home crowd.
Jarrod Bowen, who has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, was a key man, troubling Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.
Hull manager Grant McCann said: “Jarrod has said to me on numerous occasions that he wants to stay here and have a promotion push but, listen, I’m a realist. If someone comes in with money that the club can’t turn down then I’ll have to think about it.”