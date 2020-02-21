🔥'Fighting Tyson Fury is mentally exhausting' – what his sparring partners say ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch🔥

In a house tucked away from the Las Vegas casinos reside three British boxers employed to mimic Deontay Wilder.

Measuring at 6ft 7in — the same height as the WBC heavyweight champion — Londoner George Fox knew the call would come for him to act as sparring partner for Fury alongside David Adeleye and Jordan Thompson ahead of tomorrow night’s fight.

The 27-year-old, an accomplished heavyweight in his own right, is no stranger to stepping into the ring in the build-up to big fights having sparred with Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora. And for Fox, one fighter stands head and shoulders above the rest.

“Tyson Fury’s definitely the best,” he said. “It’s just his pure awkwardness, you can’t get any rhythm against him. He’s like a cricketer with a faster ball up his sleeve or a tennis player who can throw in a nice backhand slice, he can just mix it up. He’s very unpredictable.

“Stepping into the ring against him is a unique experience. Against other boxers, you can find 30 to 45 seconds where you’re not thinking, you can switch off and coast. With him, that’s not possible, he’s so intense, it’s mentally exhausting.

“Of the guys I’ve sparred against, Joshua is the most athletic and strongest, Chisora the craziest and another who brings constant pressure, while Whyte’s so intelligent. But Fury’s got the highest boxing IQ of all of them by quite a margin. Against him, it’s like a chess match.”

Fox was instructed to keep his distance while sparring with Joshua in the build-up to the Brit’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr but with Fury, it is different.

“There’s no instruction and, if you want to go for it and try to take his head off, that’s fine,” added Fox. “And all of us did go for it but, to his credit, he’s very confident in his ability. He held up really well in sparring. I tried to do Wilder things like throwing more wild right hands, but at no point was there a message to hold back. And anyway, Fury’s good at solving any equation put to him.”

Fox believes Fury will win and edge closer towards becoming a great.

“Tyson is too slippery and evasive and you have to work hard to land your shots,” added Fox. “Plus, he sets traps for you and, while he’s not overly aggressive, he picks you apart.

“He’s trying to stamp his legacy on the sport. There’s talk of a trilogy, too, but, having beat Wladimir Klitschko, if he goes on to beat Wilder and then Joshua, that’d be quite a resume.”