Fight between cheerleading squads leads East St. Louis High to cancel cheer season

ALTON — East St. Louis High School cut its cheerleading season short this week after the cheer team brawled with another squad from Trinity Catholic High School.The two teams were in the middle of dueling “cheer-off” routines at Alton High School during a break in action at a basketball tournament Feb. 1.City of Champions TV, which films many East St. Louis sporting events, recorded the fight, which was posted to YouTube and had more than 200,000 views in less than a week.The recording shows one Trinity High cheerleader cross into the East St. Louis group. Several cheerleaders shove one another and it quickly escalates as they begin throwing punches. The crowd pours onto the court and several onlookers pull the cheerleaders away.“We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events,” East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said in a statement given to KMOV (Channel 4). “We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations.”Culver said the school decided to immediately end the cheerleading season for the rest of the school year.Larry Duncan Allen, who operated the camera for City of Champions, stood up for the East St. Louis cheerleaders in an interview with KSDK (Channel 5) this week.”In East St. Louis, we just want to condemn our kids for any little wrong they do and forget about the good that they’ve done,” he said. “These girls have carried themselves with class all year long, and with one problem, they’re suspended the rest of the season.”The Archdiocese of St. Louis and school officials did not immediately respond to questions Friday about any discipline facing cheerleaders from Trinity, which is in north St. Louis County.

Trinity Catholic High School in Spanish Lake announced it was suspending its cheer program after East St. Louis earlier took the same step.