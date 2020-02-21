🔥Fifth woman alleges sex assault by Missouri prison guard🔥

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted more than 50 times while incarcerated at a Missouri prison is the fifth to sue a former guard amid a federal investigation of the facility.The latest lawsuit against Edward Bearden, a former guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center, is set for trial in July 2021. Four other civil cases have been lodged against him, but no criminal charges have been filed, The Kansas City Star reports.The FBI and the Department of Justice have been conducting an investigation of the Chillicothe prison where Bearden and other corrections officers were accused of dozens of assaults, rape and harassment. As many as nine women have also alleged misconduct by John Thomas Dunn, a mental health counselor at the prison. He was sentenced to probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a prisoner.“I think there is a systematic issue in that prison specifically, and I think it is not being addressed and I don’t know how many lawsuits it’s going to take for people to take it seriously,” said Jenifer Snow, an attorney working on the lawsuits. “It blows my mind.”Anne Precythe, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections, is also named as a defendant. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, which represents Bearden and Precythe, declined to comment on the pending litigation.