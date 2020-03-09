🔥Fifth UK coronavirus victim dies in London hospital🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A fifth patient in the UK has died after testing positive for coronavirus, NHS England said.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long-term health conditions has passed away at St Helier Hospital.

“They had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

