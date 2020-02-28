🔥Fifth Diamond Princess passenger dies from coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A fifth person from the coronavirus-struck Diamond Princess cruise has died.

The casualty was a Japanese woman aged in her 70s.

The Diamond Princess is quarantined off the coast of Japan and is one of the hotbeds of Covid-19 outside the Chinese mainland.

In total the cruise liner – which had around 3,700 people on board – has seen 705 positive diagnoses among its travellers.

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

People from across the world were on board the ship when it was put on lockdown, but many have now been evacuated to their home nations.

This includes a plane of 30 Brits and two Irish people who were flown to the UK on Saturday, February 22.

Four of the people subsequently tested positive for the virus – having been cleared while they were in Japan.

In total, more than 83,000 people have caught the coronavirus worldwide, and at least 2,800 have died.