🔥Fifa recommends March and April internationals are cancelled with clubs not obliged to release players🔥
News

Fifa has recommended all international matches scheduled for the forthcoming international break in March as April are cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Friday, world football’s governing body also said clubs are not obliged release their players for international duty.

England’s March internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley have already been postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow

