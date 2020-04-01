🔥FIFA 20 wonderkids: Top 100 young players with biggest potential you must sign on career mode🔥

So you’re cooped up indoors and much of the professional football across the glob has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

What better way to while away the hours than to begin a FIFA 20 career mode save, and climb through the divisions before steering your team to glory. No better way.

And with that in mind, we’ve done the hard work for you. Likely at a modest club with a laughable transfer budget, you’ll be scouring the market for a value-for-money youngster who can propel you into the big time.

Well, scour no more. Above we’ve pulled out the top 100 youngsters with the biggest growth potential on FIFA 20. So if you’re a buy cheap, sell high kind of person, or if you simply want to build a team of superstars and are prepared to do the hard work — you’ve come to the right place.

From 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna (Rating: 61, Potential: 85), to Lucien Agoume (Rating: 63, Potential: 85), have a look through our catalogue of players set to star on the virtual stage…

Scroll through the full list in our gallery above…