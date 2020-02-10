🔥Fifa 20 Winter Upgrade: When will the FUT ratings refresh happen and who will receive an upgrade?🔥

The end of winter is nigh and that means it’s nearly time for Fifa 20 players to welcome the ‘Winter Refresh’ ahead of the second part of the Fifa Ultimate Team campaign.

Developers EA Sports set about giving a much-needed boost in ratings to players who they have perhaps underestimated or those who have improved drastically in the 2019-20 season.

Certainly, there were more than a handful of players upset when the ratings were released before the launch in September. Just ask Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ‘Winter Refresh’ patch update will seek to correct some ratings that now look out of date based on each player’s real-life form. However, the Refresh will not include any downgrades for players.

EA Sports have already released new player ratings based on transfers that occurred in January, which means Steven Bergwijn will be registered to Tottenham and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Will Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham receive a ratings boost after his breakthrough season? Photo: AFP via Getty Images

While there is no official indication as to who will receive the boost as of yet, Chelsea trio Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all given sizeable rating increases in the latest Future Stars promo packs.

And given Liverpool’s incredible run of 24 wins from 25 games, it seems likely that Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a hike in their respective ratings.

The ‘Winter Refresh’ is expected to drop during the next patch update on February 14, just in time for the next FUT Champions Weekend League.