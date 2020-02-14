🔥FIFA 20 winter refresh: Rating upgrades revealed for Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and most-improved stars🔥
The wait is finally over! FIFA 20 has revealed the annual winter refresh and here are the top 50 most-improved player ratings.
Leicester City are one of the biggest beneficiaries after a stellar first half of the season saw them flirt with another unlikely Premier League title, while Chelsea’s young English stars have also been handed a bump.
Going abroad, the Copa del Rey semi-finalists of Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Granada have all seen big improvements to their squad along with Real Madrid youngster Federico Valverde.
The whole of Europe cannot stop talking about Erling Haaland after a remarkable Champions League campaign with RB Salzburg and a stunning start to life with Borussia Dortmund, so it is of no surprise to see him get a big bump.
Scroll down to see all the biggest increases with the top 50 most-improved players in FIFA 20…
(REUTERS)
Premier League
Daniel James, Manchester United
Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea
Mason Mount, Chelsea
Caglar Soyuncu, Leicester City
Jamie Vardy, Leicester City
Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City
James Maddison, Leicester City
Emiliano Buendia, Norwich City
Tim Krul, Norwich City
Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Enda Stevens, Sheffield United
John Egan, Sheffield United
Jack Grealish, Aston Villa
(Getty Images)
La Liga
Federico Valverde, Real Madrid
Mohammed Salisu, Real Valladolid
Unai Simon Mendibil, Athletic Club
Unai Lopez Cabrera, Athletic Club
Pau Francisco Torres, Villarreal
Martin Odegaard, Real Sociedad
Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad
German Sanchez Barahona, Granada
Rui Tiago Dantas da Silva, Granada
Ante Budimir, RCD Mallorca
Emerson Leite De Souza, Real Betis
Ezequiel Avila, Osasuna
Aitor Fernandez, Levante
Marc Cucurella Saseta, Getafe
Sergio Reguilon Rodriguez, Sevilla
(AFP via Getty Images)
Bundesliga
Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund
Achraf Hakim, Borussia Dortmund
Marcus Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach
Laszlo Benes, Borussia Monchengladbach
Denis Zakaria, Borussia Monchengladbach
Timo Werner, RB Leipzig
Amine Harit, Schalke
Florian Niederlechner, FC Augsburg
(AFP via Getty Images)
Serie A
Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma
Merih Demiral, Piemonte Calcio
Lautaro Martinez, Inter
(AFP via Getty Images)
Ligue 1
Andrei Girotto, FC Nantes
Predrag Rajkovic, Stade de Reims
Islam Slimani, AS Monaco
Victor Osimhen, LOSC Lille
Gabriel dos S. Magalhaes, LOSC Lille
Boubakary Soumare, LOSC Lille
Yoann Court, Stade Brestois 29
Gautier Larsonneur, Stade Brestois 29
(Action Images via Reuters)
Other
Andre Onana, Ajax, Eredivisie
Agustin Marchesin, FC Porto, Primeira Liga