🔥FIFA 20 winter refresh: Rating upgrades revealed for Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and most-improved stars🔥

The wait is finally over! FIFA 20 has revealed the annual winter refresh and here are the top 50 most-improved player ratings.

Leicester City are one of the biggest beneficiaries after a stellar first half of the season saw them flirt with another unlikely Premier League title, while Chelsea’s young English stars have also been handed a bump.

Going abroad, the Copa del Rey semi-finalists of Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Granada have all seen big improvements to their squad along with Real Madrid youngster Federico Valverde.

The whole of Europe cannot stop talking about Erling Haaland after a remarkable Champions League campaign with RB Salzburg and a stunning start to life with Borussia Dortmund, so it is of no surprise to see him get a big bump.

Scroll down to see all the biggest increases with the top 50 most-improved players in FIFA 20…

(REUTERS)

Premier League

Daniel James, Manchester United

Fikayo Tomori, Chelsea

Mason Mount, Chelsea

Caglar Soyuncu, Leicester City

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City

James Maddison, Leicester City

Emiliano Buendia, Norwich City

Tim Krul, Norwich City

Adama Traore, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Enda Stevens, Sheffield United

John Egan, Sheffield United

Jack Grealish, Aston Villa

(Getty Images)

La Liga

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid

Mohammed Salisu, Real Valladolid

Unai Simon Mendibil, Athletic Club

Unai Lopez Cabrera, Athletic Club

Pau Francisco Torres, Villarreal

Martin Odegaard, Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak, Real Sociedad

German Sanchez Barahona, Granada

Rui Tiago Dantas da Silva, Granada

Ante Budimir, RCD Mallorca

Emerson Leite De Souza, Real Betis

Ezequiel Avila, Osasuna

Aitor Fernandez, Levante

Marc Cucurella Saseta, Getafe

Sergio Reguilon Rodriguez, Sevilla

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga

Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

Achraf Hakim, Borussia Dortmund

Marcus Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach

Laszlo Benes, Borussia Monchengladbach

Denis Zakaria, Borussia Monchengladbach

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig

Amine Harit, Schalke

Florian Niederlechner, FC Augsburg

(AFP via Getty Images)

Serie A

Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma

Merih Demiral, Piemonte Calcio

Lautaro Martinez, Inter

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ligue 1

Andrei Girotto, FC Nantes

Predrag Rajkovic, Stade de Reims

Islam Slimani, AS Monaco

Victor Osimhen, LOSC Lille

Gabriel dos S. Magalhaes, LOSC Lille

Boubakary Soumare, LOSC Lille

Yoann Court, Stade Brestois 29

Gautier Larsonneur, Stade Brestois 29

(Action Images via Reuters)

Other

Andre Onana, Ajax, Eredivisie

Agustin Marchesin, FC Porto, Primeira Liga