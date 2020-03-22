🔥FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: Latest scores and updates as Leyton Orient's tournament begins🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by Leyton Orient.

With all elite football in England suspended until at the very least April 30 because of coronavirus, this virtual competition is raising money both for charity and EFL clubs struggling financially with the increased loss of matchday income.

The £50,000 fundraising target was already smashed prior to the event – featuring 128 teams from around the world – even gets underway, with Orient hoping to double that figure now.

Footballers, fans and eSports players are set to be engaged, with Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – kicking things off against Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at 5pm GMT today.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Leyton Orient’s FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament!Stick with us once we build-up to the initial fixtures of the 128-team eSports tournament!

When does it start?

The UltimateQuaranTeam competition is scheduled to obtain commence today (Sunday, March 22), with some type of opening ceremony beginning at 5pm GMT.

Which will be followed by the initial game of the tournament, which sees Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – battle Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to participate primarily, but you can find no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.

How exactly to watch

Orient will undoubtedly be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they will have encouraged other clubs to accomplish exactly the same.