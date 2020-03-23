🔥FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam live stream and results: Leyton Orient tournament fixtures and updates🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by Leyton Orient.
With all elite football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus, this virtual competition is raising money both for charity and EFL clubs struggling financially with the loss of matchday income.
The £50,000 fundraising target has already been smashed before the event – featuring 128 teams from across the world – even gets underway, with Orient now hoping to double that figure.
Footballers, fans and eSports players are all set to be involved, with the first round of fixtures completed and the hosts Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – knocked out after a 6-3 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.
MATCH ACTION
2020-03-23T13: 41: 13.370Z
Confirmed fixtures later today…1400: Walsall vs Roma1630: Burnley vs Shrewsbury1800: Nantes vs Swindon1845: Marseille vs Istanbul1900: Birmingham vs Sunderland2000: Accrington vs Wycombe2000: Forest Green vs Northampton2000: Reading vs Crystal Palace2100: Peterborough vs Exeter
RESULTS
2020-03-23T13: 37: 54.326Z
Today’s resultsBrighton 0-2 Sparta RotterdamOldham 1-6 Finn HarpsHibernian 0-3 MillwallCentral Coast 2-1 Shamrock RoversMelbourne Victory 4-3 Ipswich
ES COVERAGE
2020-03-23T13: 36: 04.046Z
Welcome back!Plenty more FIFA to get your teeth stuck into this afternoon, and a little to look back on as well. While we’ve taken a breather, the tournament has continued down under… while our first Premier League player made started (and finished) his brief run in the UltimateQuaranteam tournament.
2020-03-22T22: 13: 02.123Z
That’s a wrap for us for the first round action of the FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament.Join us again for the next batch of fixtures from tomorrow. Until then, bye for now!
2020-03-22T21: 46: 51.093Z
Final group of resultsPort Vale 0-4 EmmenGent 1-6 Mansfield TownStevenage 3-1 BlackpoolScunthorpe 2-1 Charlton AthleticVitesse 2-0 AtalantaPSV 3-0 DjurgardensMorecambe 2-3 HamiltonSheffield United 3-0 Carlisle UnitedStandard Liege 4-1 BoltonPlymouth 0-2 TroyesLille 4-0 LorientRed Bull Salzburg 4-0 Derby
2020-03-22T21: 01: 24.643Z
Aaaand some more…Orlando City 0-5 FeyenoordNottingham Forest 1-4 Fiorentina
2020-03-22T20: 52: 20.170Z
More results arriving…Newcastle United 3-0 GillinghamNewport County 0-1 Fortuna SittardPreston North End 2-1 Doncaster Rovers
2020-03-22T20: 29: 37.690Z
RESULTSLet’s bring you up to date with all of the results from tonight’s matches…Leyton Orient 3-6 Lokomotiv MoscowAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamPAOK 1-2 MidtjyllandManchester City 3-0 KV KortijkBristol Rovers 1-3 Southend UnitedOrlando Pirates 2-4 FC SionCheltenham Town 1-0 Salford CityDerry City 1-2 QPRSheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cambridge UnitedWaterford 0-10 (ten) Angers
FULL TIME
2020-03-22T20: 21: 54.633Z
FULL TIMEQPR 2-1 Derry City
MATCH ACTION
2020-03-22T19: 55: 15.000Z
Still to come!We’ll be back shortly for QPR’s match against Derry City, which kicks off in five minutes’ time!
FULL TIME
2020-03-22T19: 45: 09.513Z
FULL TIMEMan City 3-0 KV KortijkThe highly-fancied English side go through in the replay against the Belgian outfit.
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 40: 28.463Z
GOAL!Man City (4) 3-0 (1) KV Kortijk
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 30: 53.983Z
GOAL!Man City (3) 2-0 (1) KV Kortijk
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 28: 16.200Z
GOAL!Man City (2) 1-0 (1) KV Kortijk
FULL TIME
2020-03-22T19: 25: 35.000Z
FT scoresAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamPAOK 1-0 MidtjyllandManchester City 1-1 KV Kortijkreplay in progressBristol Rovers 1-3 Southend UnitedOrlando Pirates 2-4 FC Sion
2020-03-22T19: 24: 29.730Z
Replay!Man City 1-1 KV KortijkNot sure why they didn’t include an extra-time option, but the two sides are set for a replay after it ends all square.
WEST HAM NEWS
2020-03-22T19: 23: 47.940Z
FULL TIMEAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamA dominant victory for the east London side over their capital rivals!
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 18: 30.960Z
GOAL!Man City 1-1 KV Kortijk
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 18: 14.076Z
GOAL!AFC Wimbledon 0-2 West Ham
GOAL!
2020-03-22T19: 11: 43.053Z
GOAL!AFC Wimbledon 0-1 West Ham
Who is involved?
The UltimateQuaranTeam competition got underway on March 22, with the first game of the tournament pitting Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – against Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.
Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.
Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.
How to watch
Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.