🔥FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam live stream and results: Leyton Orient tournament fixtures and updates🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament organised by Leyton Orient.

With all elite football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus, this virtual competition is raising money both for charity and EFL clubs struggling financially with the loss of matchday income.

The £50,000 fundraising target has already been smashed before the event – featuring 128 teams from across the world – even gets underway, with Orient now hoping to double that figure.

Footballers, fans and eSports players are all set to be involved, with the first round of fixtures completed and the hosts Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – knocked out after a 6-3 defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Live Updates

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-23T13: 41: 13.370Z

Confirmed fixtures later today…1400: Walsall vs Roma1630: Burnley vs Shrewsbury1800: Nantes vs Swindon1845: Marseille vs Istanbul1900: Birmingham vs Sunderland2000: Accrington vs Wycombe2000: Forest Green vs Northampton2000: Reading vs Crystal Palace2100: Peterborough vs Exeter

RESULTS

2020-03-23T13: 37: 54.326Z

Today’s resultsBrighton 0-2 Sparta RotterdamOldham 1-6 Finn HarpsHibernian 0-3 MillwallCentral Coast 2-1 Shamrock RoversMelbourne Victory 4-3 Ipswich

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-23T13: 36: 04.046Z

Welcome back!Plenty more FIFA to get your teeth stuck into this afternoon, and a little to look back on as well. While we’ve taken a breather, the tournament has continued down under… while our first Premier League player made started (and finished) his brief run in the UltimateQuaranteam tournament.

2020-03-22T22: 13: 02.123Z

That’s a wrap for us for the first round action of the FIFA 20 UltimateQuaranTeam tournament.Join us again for the next batch of fixtures from tomorrow. Until then, bye for now!

2020-03-22T21: 46: 51.093Z

Final group of resultsPort Vale 0-4 EmmenGent 1-6 Mansfield TownStevenage 3-1 BlackpoolScunthorpe 2-1 Charlton AthleticVitesse 2-0 AtalantaPSV 3-0 DjurgardensMorecambe 2-3 HamiltonSheffield United 3-0 Carlisle UnitedStandard Liege 4-1 BoltonPlymouth 0-2 TroyesLille 4-0 LorientRed Bull Salzburg 4-0 Derby

2020-03-22T21: 01: 24.643Z

Aaaand some more…Orlando City 0-5 FeyenoordNottingham Forest 1-4 Fiorentina

2020-03-22T20: 52: 20.170Z

More results arriving…Newcastle United 3-0 GillinghamNewport County 0-1 Fortuna SittardPreston North End 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

2020-03-22T20: 29: 37.690Z

RESULTSLet’s bring you up to date with all of the results from tonight’s matches…Leyton Orient 3-6 Lokomotiv MoscowAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamPAOK 1-2 MidtjyllandManchester City 3-0 KV KortijkBristol Rovers 1-3 Southend UnitedOrlando Pirates 2-4 FC SionCheltenham Town 1-0 Salford CityDerry City 1-2 QPRSheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cambridge UnitedWaterford 0-10 (ten) Angers

FULL TIME

2020-03-22T20: 21: 54.633Z

FULL TIMEQPR 2-1 Derry City

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-22T19: 55: 15.000Z

Still to come!We’ll be back shortly for QPR’s match against Derry City, which kicks off in five minutes’ time!

FULL TIME

2020-03-22T19: 45: 09.513Z

FULL TIMEMan City 3-0 KV KortijkThe highly-fancied English side go through in the replay against the Belgian outfit.

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 40: 28.463Z

GOAL!Man City (4) 3-0 (1) KV Kortijk

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 30: 53.983Z

GOAL!Man City (3) 2-0 (1) KV Kortijk

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 28: 16.200Z

GOAL!Man City (2) 1-0 (1) KV Kortijk

FULL TIME

2020-03-22T19: 25: 35.000Z

FT scoresAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamPAOK 1-0 MidtjyllandManchester City 1-1 KV Kortijkreplay in progressBristol Rovers 1-3 Southend UnitedOrlando Pirates 2-4 FC Sion

2020-03-22T19: 24: 29.730Z

Replay!Man City 1-1 KV KortijkNot sure why they didn’t include an extra-time option, but the two sides are set for a replay after it ends all square.

WEST HAM NEWS

2020-03-22T19: 23: 47.940Z

FULL TIMEAFC Wimbledon 0-2 West HamA dominant victory for the east London side over their capital rivals!

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 18: 30.960Z

GOAL!Man City 1-1 KV Kortijk

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 18: 14.076Z

GOAL!AFC Wimbledon 0-2 West Ham

GOAL!

2020-03-22T19: 11: 43.053Z

GOAL!AFC Wimbledon 0-1 West Ham

Can’t see the UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: Latest scores and updates blog? Click here to see the desktop version.

Results

Brighton 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Oldham 1-6 Finn Harps

Hibernian 0-3 Millwall

Central Coast 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Melbourne Victory 4-3 Ipswich

Leyton Orient 3-6 Lokomotiv Moscow

AFC Wimbledon 0-2 West Ham

PAOK 1-2 Midtjylland

Manchester City 3-0 KV Kortijk

Bristol Rovers 1-3 Southend United

Orlando Pirates 2-4 FC Sion

Cheltenham Town 1-0 Salford City

Derry City 1-2 QPR

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cambridge United

Waterford 0-10 (ten) Angers

Newcastle United 3-0 Gillingham

Newport County 0-1 Fortuna Sittard

Preston North End 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Orlando City 0-5 Feyenoord

Nottingham Forest 1-4 Fiorentina

Port Vale 0-4 Emmen

Gent 1-6 Mansfield Town

Stevenage 3-1 Blackpool

Scunthorpe 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Vitesse 2-0 Atalanta

PSV 3-0 Djurgardens

Morecambe 2-3 Hamilton

Sheffield United 3-0 Carlisle United

Standard Liege 4-1 Bolton

Plymouth 0-2 Troyes

Lille 4-0 Lorient

Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 Derby

Who is involved?

The UltimateQuaranTeam competition got underway on March 22, with the first game of the tournament pitting Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – against Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.

How to watch

Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.