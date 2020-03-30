🔥FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam live stream, scores and results: Leyton Orient tournament latest updates🔥

The UltimateQuaranteam is finally winding down to the latter stages of the tournament and there are some surprise teams in the mix to win it.

Clubs from the Eredivisie have dominated proceedings, with England’s initial 73-club contingent now looking somewhat threadbare as the teams approach the last-16 stage.

Wolves, Mansfield Town and Brentford are the only English sides remaining with 16 teams left to battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

The favourites, Middlesbrough, were knocked out in the last 32, while Manchester City fell to a heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven, who are one of the new favourites to win.

But who will be crowned champions of Leyton Orient’s FIFA 20 competition?

2020-03-30T17: 32: 03.533Z

ResultLokomtotiv Moscow 2-3 Standard Liege

2020-03-30T16: 14: 39.520Z

Today’s resultsQPR 0-1 FeyenoordIstanbul Basaksehir 1-0 FC Midtjylland

2020-03-28T22: 11: 40.270Z

Tonight’s resultsGenk 1-3 QPRNorwich 1-3 Standard LiegeBrentford 3-0 Forest Green

MATCH ACTION

2020-03-28T17: 07: 30.940Z

Some big fixtures on the horizon…6: 30pm Genk v QPR7pm Norwich v Standard Liege8pm Forest Green v BrentfordSunday4pm Newcastle v FC SionStill waiting on news of when Wolves will face Gillingham…

2020-03-28T16: 47: 55.006Z

ResultsLokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Celta VigoMansfield Town 2-1 Rotherham United

2020-03-28T14: 25: 22.996Z

Today’s resultsMiddlesbrough 1-0 Central Coast MarinersEmmen 0-3 Angers*Emmen were forced to drop out of the tournament, giving Angers a bye into the last-16.

2020-03-27T22: 17: 01.493Z

Some more results to bring you this evening…Lille 3-2 RB SalzburgVitesse 2-3 GroningenIstanbul 2-0 Cheltenham

2020-03-27T19: 02: 14.950Z

It’s the end of the road for Manchester City, who become the latest English side to suffer defeat at the hands of the Dutch.PSV Eindhoven progress to the last-16 with a resounding 4-0 success.And in the all-Eredivisie clash, Feyenoord cruised past Fortuna Sittard 2-0.

2020-03-27T15: 01: 34.046Z

ResultFC Utrecht 4-5 Midtjylland

2020-03-27T10: 22: 57.643Z

Today’s fixturesFC Utrecht v Midtjylland (2pm)Manchester City v PSV (6pm)Istanbul Basaksehir v Cheltenham Town (7pm)Vitesse v Groningen (7.30pm)

2020-03-26T21: 40: 26.823Z

Dack sent offBradley Dack’s evening has gone from bad to worse.With his run in the tournament coming to an abrupt end at the hands of Forest Green after going 4-0 down, the Blackburn striker let the red mist descend and his virtual avatar was sent off late on.

2020-03-26T19: 55: 19.863Z

Another strong performance from a Dutch team as VVV Venlo knock out Sheffield United with a 3-1 win.The chances of an Eredivisie side being crowned winners look quite high now.

2020-03-26T18: 53: 51.493Z

ResultNo trouble for Celta Vigo, who win the rematch 4-1 against Reading with no such connection issues this time around.They’re into the last-32.

2020-03-26T18: 28: 54.550Z

Some controversy in the Celta Vigo game against Reading.The Spaniards were 3-0 up when the game lost connection and now must replay the entire game from the start.FIFA 20 can be a cruel game sometimes.

2020-03-26T18: 26: 08.340Z

ResultSligo Rovers 0-3 WolvesQPR 4-1 Coventry

2020-03-26T16: 20: 05.843Z

ResultWycombe Wanderers 2-4 Lokomotiv Moscow

2020-03-26T16: 10: 17.030Z

Skills on AND off the pitchIn case you’ve been wondering just how good professional footballers are at FIFA, there are two who have made it through to the last-32.Take a bow, Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Bradley Garmston of Grimsby!

2020-03-26T16: 04: 12.293Z

Today’s resultsSydney FC 1-2 Grimsby TownAngers 3-1 Melbourne

2020-03-25T22: 09: 54.250Z

There’s been some confusion over Southend United’s tie with FC Sion.The two sides were forced to play a third replay after drawing the first two games, but the League One side have now clarified that the third game was decided by a golden goal.FC Sion progress 7-6 on aggregate and they go through to the last-32.

2020-03-25T22: 01: 20.366Z

More results coming in now…Middlesbrough 5-4 WalsallRotherham 4-1 PrestonAmiens 1-3 Istanbul BasaksehirVitesse 3-0 MK Dons

Burnley 4-3 Shrewsbury

Walsall 2-1 Roma

Brighton 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Oldham 1-6 Finn Harps

Hibernian 0-3 Millwall

Central Coast 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Melbourne Victory 4-3 Ipswich

Leyton Orient 3-6 Lokomotiv Moscow

AFC Wimbledon 0-2 West Ham

PAOK 1-2 Midtjylland

Manchester City 3-0 KV Kortijk

Bristol Rovers 1-3 Southend United

Orlando Pirates 2-4 FC Sion

Cheltenham Town 1-0 Salford City

Derry City 1-2 QPR

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cambridge United

Waterford 0-10 (ten) Angers

Newcastle United 3-0 Gillingham

Newport County 0-1 Fortuna Sittard

Preston North End 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Orlando City 0-5 Feyenoord

Nottingham Forest 1-4 Fiorentina

Port Vale 0-4 Emmen

Gent 1-6 Mansfield Town

Stevenage 3-1 Blackpool

Scunthorpe 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Vitesse 2-0 Atalanta

PSV 3-0 Djurgardens

Morecambe 2-3 Hamilton

Sheffield United 3-0 Carlisle United

Standard Liege 4-1 Bolton

Plymouth 0-2 Troyes

Lille 4-0 Lorient

Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 Derby

Who is involved?

The UltimateQuaranTeam competition got underway on March 22, with the first game of the tournament pitting Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – against Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.

Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.

How to watch

Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.