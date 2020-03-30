🔥FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam live stream, scores and results: Leyton Orient tournament latest updates🔥

The UltimateQuaranteam is finally winding down to the latter stages of the tournament and there are some surprise teams in the mix to win it.
Clubs from the Eredivisie have dominated proceedings, with England’s initial 73-club contingent now looking somewhat threadbare as the teams approach the last-16 stage.
Wolves, Mansfield Town and Brentford are the only English sides remaining with 16 teams left to battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.
The favourites, Middlesbrough, were knocked out in the last 32, while Manchester City fell to a heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven, who are one of the new favourites to win.
But who will be crowned champions of Leyton Orient’s FIFA 20 competition?
Stay up to date with all the action from the eSports tournament with LIVE updates and all the results…
Live Updates
2020-03-30T17: 32: 03.533Z
ResultLokomtotiv Moscow 2-3 Standard Liege
2020-03-30T16: 14: 39.520Z
Today’s resultsQPR 0-1 FeyenoordIstanbul Basaksehir 1-0 FC Midtjylland
2020-03-28T22: 11: 40.270Z
Tonight’s resultsGenk 1-3 QPRNorwich 1-3 Standard LiegeBrentford 3-0 Forest Green
MATCH ACTION
2020-03-28T17: 07: 30.940Z
Some big fixtures on the horizon…6: 30pm Genk v QPR7pm Norwich v Standard Liege8pm Forest Green v BrentfordSunday4pm Newcastle v FC SionStill waiting on news of when Wolves will face Gillingham…
2020-03-28T16: 47: 55.006Z
ResultsLokomotiv Moscow 2-1 Celta VigoMansfield Town 2-1 Rotherham United
2020-03-28T14: 25: 22.996Z
Today’s resultsMiddlesbrough 1-0 Central Coast MarinersEmmen 0-3 Angers*Emmen were forced to drop out of the tournament, giving Angers a bye into the last-16.
2020-03-27T22: 17: 01.493Z
Some more results to bring you this evening…Lille 3-2 RB SalzburgVitesse 2-3 GroningenIstanbul 2-0 Cheltenham
2020-03-27T19: 02: 14.950Z
It’s the end of the road for Manchester City, who become the latest English side to suffer defeat at the hands of the Dutch.PSV Eindhoven progress to the last-16 with a resounding 4-0 success.And in the all-Eredivisie clash, Feyenoord cruised past Fortuna Sittard 2-0.
2020-03-27T15: 01: 34.046Z
ResultFC Utrecht 4-5 Midtjylland
2020-03-27T10: 22: 57.643Z
Today’s fixturesFC Utrecht v Midtjylland (2pm)Manchester City v PSV (6pm)Istanbul Basaksehir v Cheltenham Town (7pm)Vitesse v Groningen (7.30pm)
2020-03-26T21: 40: 26.823Z
Dack sent offBradley Dack’s evening has gone from bad to worse.With his run in the tournament coming to an abrupt end at the hands of Forest Green after going 4-0 down, the Blackburn striker let the red mist descend and his virtual avatar was sent off late on.
2020-03-26T19: 55: 19.863Z
Another strong performance from a Dutch team as VVV Venlo knock out Sheffield United with a 3-1 win.The chances of an Eredivisie side being crowned winners look quite high now.
2020-03-26T18: 53: 51.493Z
ResultNo trouble for Celta Vigo, who win the rematch 4-1 against Reading with no such connection issues this time around.They’re into the last-32.
2020-03-26T18: 28: 54.550Z
Some controversy in the Celta Vigo game against Reading.The Spaniards were 3-0 up when the game lost connection and now must replay the entire game from the start.FIFA 20 can be a cruel game sometimes.
2020-03-26T18: 26: 08.340Z
ResultSligo Rovers 0-3 WolvesQPR 4-1 Coventry
2020-03-26T16: 20: 05.843Z
ResultWycombe Wanderers 2-4 Lokomotiv Moscow
2020-03-26T16: 10: 17.030Z
Skills on AND off the pitchIn case you’ve been wondering just how good professional footballers are at FIFA, there are two who have made it through to the last-32.Take a bow, Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Bradley Garmston of Grimsby!
2020-03-26T16: 04: 12.293Z
Today’s resultsSydney FC 1-2 Grimsby TownAngers 3-1 Melbourne
2020-03-25T22: 09: 54.250Z
There’s been some confusion over Southend United’s tie with FC Sion.The two sides were forced to play a third replay after drawing the first two games, but the League One side have now clarified that the third game was decided by a golden goal.FC Sion progress 7-6 on aggregate and they go through to the last-32.
2020-03-25T22: 01: 20.366Z
More results coming in now…Middlesbrough 5-4 WalsallRotherham 4-1 PrestonAmiens 1-3 Istanbul BasaksehirVitesse 3-0 MK Dons
Results
Burnley 4-3 Shrewsbury
Walsall 2-1 Roma
Brighton 0-2 Sparta Rotterdam
Oldham 1-6 Finn Harps
Hibernian 0-3 Millwall
Central Coast 2-1 Shamrock Rovers
Melbourne Victory 4-3 Ipswich
Leyton Orient 3-6 Lokomotiv Moscow
AFC Wimbledon 0-2 West Ham
PAOK 1-2 Midtjylland
Manchester City 3-0 KV Kortijk
Bristol Rovers 1-3 Southend United
Orlando Pirates 2-4 FC Sion
Cheltenham Town 1-0 Salford City
Derry City 1-2 QPR
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Cambridge United
Waterford 0-10 (ten) Angers
Newcastle United 3-0 Gillingham
Newport County 0-1 Fortuna Sittard
Preston North End 2-1 Doncaster Rovers
Orlando City 0-5 Feyenoord
Nottingham Forest 1-4 Fiorentina
Port Vale 0-4 Emmen
Gent 1-6 Mansfield Town
Stevenage 3-1 Blackpool
Scunthorpe 2-1 Charlton Athletic
Vitesse 2-0 Atalanta
PSV 3-0 Djurgardens
Morecambe 2-3 Hamilton
Sheffield United 3-0 Carlisle United
Standard Liege 4-1 Bolton
Plymouth 0-2 Troyes
Lille 4-0 Lorient
Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 Derby
Who is involved?
The UltimateQuaranTeam competition got underway on March 22, with the first game of the tournament pitting Orient – represented by goalkeeper Sam Sargeant – against Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.
Other footballers scheduled to represent their respective clubs include Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Norwich attacker Todd Cantwell and Brighton frontman Neal Maupay.
Orient have encouraged footballers and fans to take part primarily, but there are no restrictions on professional eSports players getting involved.
How to watch
Orient will be showing matches via video live streaming service Twitch, and say they have encouraged other clubs to do the same.