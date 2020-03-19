🔥FIFA 20 simulation: How would Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd fare in Champions League and Europa League?🔥

Football faces an uncertain time with all major European leagues and competitions temporarily due to the coronavirus – including the Champions League and Europa League.

Uefa still hope to finish the season by June, with the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium, Turkey, being pushed back to June 27, while the Europa League final will take place four days prior to that in Gdansk, Poland.

While there is no guarantee of the 2019/20 season being completed at this rate amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Standard Sport has decided to predict how the knockout competitions will play out using FIFA 20.

Of course, this doesn’t apply to Liverpool, who were knocked out by Atletico Madrid after a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at Anfield. The same goes for Arsenal and Tottenham, who both crashed out before the suspension came into force.

That leaves us with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United on our journey towards the latter stages of the competition.

If you’re ready to see how your team fared, scroll down for the full results…

*Disclaimer: The following results were achieved by simulating on FIFA 20, they are not real-life results. In simulating the competition, there were only certain variables we could control and this does not include selecting each team’s line-up for their respective matches.

Champions League

Last-16 knockout round

Second leg | Manchester City 0-2 Real Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)

Having worked so hard to earn an impressive 2-1 result at the Santiago Bernabeu in the real-life first leg, City’s hard work quickly evaporated at the Etihad as Real Madrid overturned the deficit in dramatic fashion.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated with 65 per cent of the ball but managed just the one shot in the entire game as a front three of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden struggled to break down Real’s backline.

And they were made to pay as Karim Benzema put them to the sword with two clinical finishes to send City crashing out.

Second leg | Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea (4-1 on aggregate)

A 3-0 masterclass from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski at Stamford Bridge meant Chelsea had very little chance of progressing but Frank Lampard’s side certainly did not disgrace themselves in Munich.

Tammy Abraham put the Blues in front on 29 minutes and Willian squandered a golden chance to get the Blues right back in it before striking at Manuel Neuer.

With the long break allowing Robert Lewandowski to recover from injury, the Polish talisman levelled in the 64th minute to send the west London side packing. Alas, there would be no repeat of their 2012 heroics.

Europa League

Last-16 knockout round

Second leg | Manchester United 2-1 LASK (7-1 on aggregate)

Following their resounding first-leg 5-0 demolition in Austria, United were virtually through and it was no surprise when the hosts took the lead with a powerful finish from Anthony Martial.

LASK goalkeeper Alexander Schlagel was bombarded with efforts throughout the first half but the visitors got their collectors’ item when Australian midfielder James Holland struck a shock equaliser. But the ever-improving Fred came up with the goods to fire home from the edge of the box to seal the win as the Red Devils marched on to the last eight.

Quarter-finals

First leg | Shakhtar 1-3 Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is having a difficult season for Manchester United, with no goal since January 2019 if you’re not counting that deflection against LASK In the first leg.

But the virtual version is having no such trouble in front of goal, playing a starring role (Bruno Fernandes who?) with a brace to all but seal a convincing win in Ukraine.

Second leg | Manchester United 1-0 Shakhtar (4-1 on aggregate)

Whatever happens with Paul Pogba this summer, the Frenchman can say he has played his part for United after scoring the only goal of the game to secure United’s passage to the last four.

It was a trademark run through the midfield from the playmaker, shimmying past a defender and curling into the far corner from 25 yards. What an effort.

United are looking good to win it on this basis.

Semi-finals

First leg: Manchester United 2-2 Inter Milan

Trouble ahead. After being handed a tough draw against the Serie A giants, Man Utd came unstuck at home with their hopes hanging in the balance.

Anthony Martial continued his fine run in front of goal to put them in front before Matteo Politano’s equaliser secured the crucial away goal. Mason Greenwood’s electric form in the Europa League continued with a late strike in front of the Old Trafford faithful.

But Inter, who had crushed FC Basel 7-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, proved their mettle by levelling through Matias Vecino just 49 seconds later to seal a decent result for Antonio Conte’s men.

Second leg | Inter Milan 1-2 Manchester United (3-4 on aggregate)

Solskjaer masterminds a tremendous comeback! Victor Lindelof had put the visitors in front on aggregate with a first-half header but Romelu Lukaku – against his former club – struck the killer blow with little time to spare.

But needing just one game to clinch their place in the final, up stepped Martial from the penalty spot with just two minutes left to send United through to their second Europa League final in five years.

Final

Manchester United 2-1 Wolves

It all comes down to this: an all-English affair at the Stadion Energya Gdansk (also known as the Stadion Europa on FIFA 20) against their bogey team Wolves.

United ensured they would have to do it the hard way though after Joao Moutinho’s fine free-kick put Wolves in front. But Marcus Rashford, making a miraculous return from injury just days before the final, levelled with an incisive finish.

And Martial, so often the hero on United’s path to the final, slotted past Rui Patricio on the hour mark as United secured their first piece of silverware under Solskjaer. Europa League winners 2020!