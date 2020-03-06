🔥FIFA 20 ShapeShifters promo: Aleksander Kolarov CDM card and how to get it🔥

EA Sports has introduced their latest player to get a special card in FIFA 20’s ShapeShifters promo, adding Roma’s Aleksander Kolarov as an 88-rated central defensive midfielder (CDM).

The ShapeShifters promo began on February 21, 2020 and takes place in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT) game mode, featuring special player cards in positions that you couldn’t earn otherwise earn.

In this case, the previous Kolarov card has been improved from an 82-rated left back (LB) card to an 88-rated CDM.

With this latest ShapeShifters set, EA also set a new squad-building challenge (SBC) in order to earn the special Kolarov card.

Squad building challenges are tasks for you to complete in FUT mode, ranging from performing basic transfers and alterations to creating teams made up of players exclusively from certain leagues.

Players getting the ShapeShifters treatment also have boosted in-game stats and their skill moves and work rate are all adjusted to their new position.

Aleksander Kolarov CDM card requirements:

The SBC has three different parts to complete before you can get the card.

To complete the first part of the challenge you must have a Serie A TIM consisting of:

One player from the Serie A TIM league.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) In-Form player.

An overall squad rating of 84 or more.

A team chemistry rating of 80 or more.

A squad will 11 players.

Hitting these requirements will reward you with a Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

The second part of the challenge requires an 85-rated squad:

A squad rating of 85 or more (obviously).

A team chemistry rating of 75 or more.

A squad with 11 players.

Having all these will reward you with a Prime Mixed Players Pack.

The final part of the SBC requires an 85-rated Squad with at least one In-Form player:

A squad rating 85 or more

A team chemistry rating of 85 or more

A squad with 11 players

You’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Player Pack.

Using FIFA resource website FUTbin which acts as a database and gives up-to-date information about player prices, you can plot out the cheapest way to build the three teams you need to clear the SBC.

If you’re not ready to commit to going through the whole SBC to get the new Kolarov card, which could cost you about 200,000 FIFA coins, then you can always get his ShapeShifter loan card SBC which is 8,000 – 11,000 depending on your console.

To do this you’ll need a squad consisting of:

One player from Serbia

At least two rare players

At least one gold player

A squad rating of 74 or more

A team chemistry rating of 60 or more

11 players in the squad.

Kolarov’s special ShapeShifters card SBC is available now and will be until Tuesday, March 10.