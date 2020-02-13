🔥FIFA 20 ratings winter refresh: Upgrade predictions🔥
Winter (Refresh) is coming.
That’s right, EA Sports is set to roll out the latest upgrades for FIFA 20 with some of the games biggest stars in line for yet another ratings bump.
To mark the end of the January transfer window, EA Sports reassess the Ultimate Team ratings dished out when the game was first launched.
The ‘Winter Refresh’ patch update will seek to correct some ratings that now look out of date based on each player’s real-life form. However, the Refresh will not include any downgrades for players.
EA Sports have already released new player ratings based on transfers that occurred in January, which means Steven Bergwijn will be registered to Tottenham and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.
The update is expected to land at about 6pm UK time on February 14, providing the process follows a similar pattern to last year.
Remember, upgrades will only apply to basic items in Ultimate Team, with in-form cards only set for a boost if the new rating surpasses the existing in-form rating.
EA Sports have not confirmed a full list of which players will be increased, but educated predictions can be made. So we did just that.
Predicted player upgrades
Player
Club
New Rating
Upgrade
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
78
5
Fiyako Tomori
Chelsea
76
4
Daniel James
Man Utd
76
4
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
72
4
Mason Greenwood
Man Utd
70
3
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
88
2
Sadio Mane
Liverpool
90
2
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
85
2
Lucas Moura
Tottenham
85
2
Jamie Vardy
Leicester
84
2
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea
78
2
Mason Mount
Chelsea
77
2
Matteo Guendouzi
Arsenal
77
2
Sergio Aguero
Man City
90
1
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
91
1
Alisson
Liverpool
90
1
Raheem Sterling
Man City
89
1
Raphael Varane
Real Madrid
86
1
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
86
1
Romelu Lukaku
Inter Mlan
86
1
Paulo Gazzaniga
Tottenham
76
1
Takumi Minamoto
Liverpool
76
1
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
77
1
Phil Foden
Man City
77
1
Scott McTominay
Man Utd
78
1
Dayot Upamecano
RB Leipzig
78
1