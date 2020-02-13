🔥FIFA 20 ratings winter refresh: Upgrade predictions🔥

Winter (Refresh) is coming.

That’s right, EA Sports is set to roll out the latest upgrades for FIFA 20 with some of the games biggest stars in line for yet another ratings bump.

To mark the end of the January transfer window, EA Sports reassess the Ultimate Team ratings dished out when the game was first launched.

The ‘Winter Refresh’ patch update will seek to correct some ratings that now look out of date based on each player’s real-life form. However, the Refresh will not include any downgrades for players.

EA Sports have already released new player ratings based on transfers that occurred in January, which means Steven Bergwijn will be registered to Tottenham and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The update is expected to land at about 6pm UK time on February 14, providing the process follows a similar pattern to last year.

Remember, upgrades will only apply to basic items in Ultimate Team, with in-form cards only set for a boost if the new rating surpasses the existing in-form rating.

EA Sports have not confirmed a full list of which players will be increased, but educated predictions can be made. So we did just that.

Predicted player upgrades

Player

Club

New Rating

Upgrade

Erling Haaland​

Borussia Dortmund

78

5

Fiyako Tomori

Chelsea

76

4

Daniel James

Man Utd

76

4

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

72

4

Mason Greenwood​

Man Utd

70

3

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

88

2

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

90

2

Trent Alexander-Arnold​

Liverpool

85

2

Lucas Moura

Tottenham

85

2

Jamie Vardy​

Leicester

84

2

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea

78

2

Mason Mount

Chelsea

77

2

Matteo Guendouzi

Arsenal

77

2

Sergio Aguero

Man City

90

1

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

91

1

Alisson

Liverpool

90

1

Raheem Sterling

Man City

89

1

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid

86

1

Andrew Robertson

Liverpool

86

1

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Mlan

86

1

Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham

76

1

Takumi Minamoto

Liverpool

76

1

Kieran Tierney

Arsenal

77

1

Phil Foden

Man City

77

1

Scott McTominay

Man Utd

78

1

Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig

78

1