Here’s some good news about a virus — and we should spread it everywhere. A second person has been declared cured of HIV, meaning the first case of Timothy Brown — announced in 2008 — was no fluke. East Londoner Adam Castillejo, previously known in medical journals as “the London patient”, gave up his anonymity this week, so that he might be an “ambassador of hope” for the rest of us.

He is. So is the heroic team of NHS staff and Cambridge University researchers that treated him between his 2003 diagnosis with HIV, his 2011 diagnosis with stage-4 lymphoma, and his return to good health. I’d like to hug them all close to my chest, kiss them all fully on the lips and get a round of shots in… OK perhaps just the shots, in view of the latest WHO advice. Still, the devastation wrought by HIV throughout the Eighties and Nineties makes this an incredibly moving, landmark moment, which shouldn’t be allowed to pass by amid all the other, depressing, virus stories.

The comparison might, however, be useful. Within 10 days of China’s first reported cases of severe pneumonia, the Covid-19 genome had been sequenced. It took researchers more than two years to identify the HIV genome, and it wasn’t until the late Nineties, that life-changing antiretroviral therapy became more widely available.

Much of that disparity is down to advancements in medical science since 1981, but social attitudes have also played their part. HIV/Aids was long seen as a problem for gay men, sex workers and drug addicts. How much more crucial early funding for research and treatment might have been available if such marginalised lives were valued on a par with everyone else’s?

Princess Diana visiting an HIV/Aids charity to help launch its 1.5 million Capital Appeal in 1996 (PA)

Fingers crossed we have learned our lesson, because coronavirus also likes to pick on the vulnerable. This invites a dangerous complacency among healthy under 65s. We’ve seen the stats, we know our symptoms are likely to be mild and we’re terribly tempted to carry on as normal, whatever the Italians say.

This attitude ignores the basic, human truth that we’re all connected. If not by bonds of love and family, then certainly by the infrastructure of hospitals, schools, transport and Amazon delivery drivers that we all rely on.

In the name of “flattening the curve”, it now seems likely that lots of the nice, fun things we’d planned might not go ahead. The new James Bond film and Coachella have already been postponed, Glastonbury, stadium sports and family christenings all hang in the balance.

It’s a bummer, but so be it. There’s no “fear of missing out”, when everybody is staying home. Of course, this means the carnival that ought to be thrown in Adam Castillejo’s honour will have to wait (what’s a street party without street-snogging, anyhow?).

In the meantime, we will stay busy adjusting our mindsets, counting our blessings and following expert advice. The most optimistic estimates suggest it will be 18 months before a coronavirus vaccine is available. Sufferers of acute FOMO, on the other hand, could see a cure within weeks.

Can’t afford the rent? Take an extra lover

Staying in this weekend? Of course you are, and you’ll have your pick of two very different family dramas to watch, both beginning on Sunday. On ITV, there’s Belgravia, Julian Fellowes’ much-anticipated Downton Abbey follow-up, about two society families in 1840s London. Expect sham marriages, illegitimate babies and broken engagements aplenty — and not just because our Julian loves a bit of drama, either. This is a historically accurate depiction of a time when respectability mattered more than the individual’s freedom to pursue their passions.

If Belgravia represents the London family of the past, perhaps BBC Two’s Trigonometry is the London family of the future? It’s a three-way romance about Kieran (Gary Carr, who also played one of Lady Rose’s Downton flings) and Gemma (Thalissa Teixeira), a couple who decided to open up their tiny West London flat — and eventually their relationship — to a lodger Ray (Ariane Labed).

Like me, you may now hear the strained voice of Alan Partridge in your ear, hissing: “Lynn! These are sex people!” but remain calm. Trigonometry is on a mission to show that, actually, Kieran, Gemma and Ray are just ordinary people trying to find a way to pay the bills, be happy and — yes — get their ends away, in this alienating metropolis we call home. Good luck to them, I say. Polyamory isn’t for everyone, but it is one way to ease overcrowding.

Coronavirus: Campbell-style

Along with “day-to-evening wear” and “the perfect white tee”, “looking chic in transit” is one of those great fashion quandaries that no amount of magazine editorials can solve.

It’s also one more daily decision made more difficult by coronavirus. But leave it to supermodel — or should that be superhero? — Naomi Campbell, to take up the challenge.

On Instagram she’s posing at Los Angeles International Airport in a full hazmat suit, accessorised with lilac gloves and a turquoise surgical mask. If anyone can pull it off, Naomi can. But… er… can she?