🔥Ferries beyond Dover to Calais: how ferry travel has evolved🔥

Portsmouth to Bilbao

We all know you’re mainly coming to see the the Bilbao Guggenheim, but time your trip right and you can fling some moves amid the masterpieces in the monthly Art After Dark parties laid on by local nightclub Fever. Crash at Hotel Lopez de Haro (hotellopezdeharo.com, doubles from £73). Next morning, sustenance is at hand with the sublime 10-course tasting menu of locally sourced delights such as saffron stewed lobster and rabbit at Mina (restaurantemina.es). And the surfing hotspots and vanilla coloured sands of Barinatxe are just half an hour away by metro — just be aware the beaches here are clothes “optional”.

How much? from £130 return.

How long? 23 hours.

brittany-ferries.co.uk

Harwich to Hook of Holland

Hot wheels: funky Rotterdam (Iris Van den Broek/Rotterdam Tourism)

As Amsterdam’s unruly, funkier and hugely cheaper sibling, a weekend in Rotterdam — reach via the Hook of Holland ferry — should include a stay aboard the SS Rotterdam (ssrotterdam.com, berths from £94), a former cruise liner moored on the south bank of the river. The Markthal (markthal.nl) is full of stands selling cheese, meat and tapas — ideal for lunch on the move. Then party like the Dutch do (that is, until really, really late) at Toffler (toffler.nl), in an underpass.

How much? from £79 return.

How long? 6 hours and 30 minutes.

stenaline.co.uk

Poole to Cherbourg

In 1944, Cherbourg was the busiest port on the planet, being the arrival point for Allied troops. These events are relived at the Liberation Museum, (cherbourg.fr), a 19th-century fortress at the summit of the Roule Hill. The Cité de la Mer (citedelamer.com) explores the fate of the Titanic and its pit stop in Cherbourg. Catch your breath with some outstanding value Michelin-starred cuisine at Le Pily (restaurant-le-pily.com), where a three-course set menu is just £40 before retiring to Hotel Regence (laregence.com, doubles from £80) .

How much? from £70 return.

How long? 4 hours and 15 minutes.

brittany-ferries.co.uk

Newhaven to Dieppe

Soaring chalk cliffs mark France’s oldest seaside resort, which is at its best on a Saturday morning when the Marché de Dieppe is crammed with oyster and scallop stalls. A former Art Deco-styled hotel dating to 1928 is now home to art gallery Villa Perrotte (villaperrotte.fr). Dieppe is also home to a hearty fish stew called la Marmite Dieppoise, best supped at A La Marmite Dieppoise (lamarmitedieppoise.fr) on Rue St Jean. Sleep it off at Hotel de le Plage (plagehotel-dieppe.com, doubles from £72).

How much? from £30 return.

How long? 4 hours.

dfds.com

Portsmouth to Caen

Conquer Abbaye aux Hommes (Normandy Tourism)

Visit Caen to get a glimpse of the tomb of William the Conqueror, resting inside the Abbaye aux Hommes which he had a hand in building himself. The ramparts of the medieval castle are now home to the Musée des Beaux-Arts de Caen. The old Vangueux area hosts a glut of homely bistros, none better than Le Bouchon du Vaugueux (bouchonduvaugueux.com) offering fillet of turbot and a house speciality of pork loin. Superior slumbers await at Le Dauphin (le-dauphin-normandie.fr, doubles from £74), a restored 12th-century priory with exposed beams and hearty breakfasts.

How much? from £70 return.

How long? 5 hours and 45 minutes.

brittany-ferries.co.uk