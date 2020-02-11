🔥Ferrari unveil new SF1000 car for F1 2020 season🔥

Ferrari have unveiled their new car, the SF1000, for the Formula One 2020 season.

The Italian team displayed the new model at the Teatro Valli theatre in the city of Reggio Emilia, where Italy’s national flag was born.

Ferrari revealed the name of the car is dedicated to their upcoming milestone of reaching 1,000 races in the world championship.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said the car will include “extreme” concepts such as increased downforce and a slimmer body shape.

The launch featured an incredible build-up show, including a performance from an orchestra and several dance performances on the stage.

Addressing the audience, Ferrari CEO Louis Camillieri said: “As we look to this year clearly it’s going to be an interesting year.

“We have tough competition, a long season. But it’s also an important year because, as most of you know, in parallel we need to develop and create a completely new car in line with the regulations that will govern Formula 1 in 2021 and beyond.”

The Scuderia, hoping to end a 13-year run without a world championship title, have retained drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the upcoming campaign.