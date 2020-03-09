🔥Ferrari unveil new SF1000 car for F1 2020 season🔥

Ferrari have unveiled their new car, the SF1000, for the Formula One 2020 season.

The Italian team displayed the brand new model at the Teatro Valli theatre in the town of Reggio Emilia, where Italy’s national flag was created.

Ferrari revealed the name of the automobile is focused on their upcoming milestone of reaching 1,000 races on the planet championship.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said the automobile includes “extreme” concepts such as for example increased downforce and a slimmed body shape.

The launch featured an unbelievable build-up show, including a performance from an orchestra and many dance performances on the stage.

Addressing the audience, Ferrari CEO Louis Camillieri said: “As we turn to this season clearly it’s likely to be a fascinating year.

“We have tough competition, an extended season. But it’s also a significant year because, because so many of you understand, in parallel we have to develop and develop a new car good regulations that may govern Formula 1 in 2021 and beyond.”

The Scuderia, hoping to get rid of a 13-year run with out a world championship title, have retained drivers Sebastian Charles and Vettel Leclerc for the upcoming campaign.

