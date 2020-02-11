🔥Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will forge 'better relationship' in 2020, says Jenson Button🔥

Ex-Formula One world champion Jenson Button has tipped Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc to forge a strong partnership for Ferrari in 2020.

Leclerc, 22, enjoyed a fine debut season for the Scuderia after joining from Alfa Romeo, finishing fourth in the world championship standings with 264 points – 24 ahead of Vettel.

The Monegasque won his first race in F1 at Spa before ending Ferrari’s nine-year wait for a home victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Vettel largely struggled to match his team-mate’s performances in the first half of the season and finished with just one race win.

The pair clashed on numerous occasions, mainly over their refusal to follow team orders, leading to suggestions that Vettel could quit the sport altogether.

However, the German will return to the cockpit once again this year and Button believes he and Leclerc will be friendlier towards each other on the track.

“They had a few incidents in 2019, hopefully this year that won’t be the case. They are both very quick,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think last year they were both trying to find their position in the team. The new guy coming in, Charles Leclerc, and getting more pole positions than anyone, and Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion.

Vettel and Leclerc clashed over strategy and team orders Photo: Getty

“Two very talented drivers and I think after that first year together now they can really work as a team and focus on fighting Mercedes, not just fighting each other.”

He added: “I think Sebastian now understands how quick his team-mate is and I think they’ll have a much better relationship this year.

“They obviously want to beat each other but I do think that pairing is very strong.”