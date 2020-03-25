Ferguson to settle ‘improper’ court fees lawsuit for $1.7 million

Rodney Robinson of St. Louis (second from left) waits in line to enter the Ferguson Municipal Court on Thursday, March 19, 2015, at City Hall. This is the first session of Ferguson’s municipal court since the Supreme Court stepped in and the city’s judge resigned. Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Roy Richter presided over the session. Richter reduced Robinson’s fines for failure to register and no insurance. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

FERGUSON — The city of Ferguson has agreed to pay nearly $1.7 million to settle a five-year-old lawsuit alleging the north St. Louis County municipality had charged illegal court fees.A preliminary settlement of the class-action lawsuit was approved by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker on Tuesday, with a hearing to grant final approval set for May 6.Lawyers who filed the class-action suit in 2015 argued that three court fees charged by Ferguson — failure to appear, warrant recall and letter fees — had no beneficial value other than to generate revenue for the city.“The lawsuit is an example of the problems that went on in Ferguson, and I feel that the settlement is good because people are going through a lot nowadays,” Roelif Carter, lead plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.The lawsuit argued that the requirement to pay a fee to have warrants canceled was illegal, as was the fee to send a letter notifying defendants that they had a warrant. The failure to appear fee, the lawsuit argued, had been implemented illegally by the city.One of the legal defenses Ferguson used, according to court records, was that residents who paid those fees had already admitted their guilt in court by “voluntarily” paying those fees.However plaintiffs replied they had to pay first in order to contest them and that “if you using warrants police and jails to get them to pay, it’s not voluntarily,” according to attorney Brendan Roediger, professor and director of the litigation clinic at SLU LAW Legal Clinics.Under the proposed settlement, about 10,000 people who paid the court fees to Ferguson between Dec. 8, 2009 and the present may qualify to get a refund equal to 80 percent of what they paid if they file a claim.Attorneys said those people should get a letter in the mail. A website also will be launched to provide information about the case and forms to file claims.Ferguson courts and police have been targets of controversy since Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014, sparking widespread protests and a push to end practices that were deemed predatory and unfair.Attorneys for Ferguson did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday, but attorneys for plaintiffs said the city did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.The Ferguson case was the fifth lawsuit of its kind to be settled.Campbell Law, ArchCity Defenders, and SLU LAW Legal Clinics reached similar settlements against St. Louis, St. John, Florissant, and Jennings.

Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto I-270 lost control and struck the woman’s vehicle, police said.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Kevin Carmack, 45, was charged Tuesday with one count of arson following the incident in Breckenridge Hills.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.

Rodney Robinson of St. Louis (second from left) waits in line to enter the Ferguson Municipal Court on Thursday, March 19, 2015, at City Hall. This is the first session of Ferguson’s municipal court since the Supreme Court stepped in and the city’s judge resigned. Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Roy Richter presided over the session. Richter reduced Robinson’s fines for failure to register and no insurance. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com