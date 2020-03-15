🔥Ferguson-Florissant schools to close to slow coronavirus spread, district to provide lunches🔥

Updated at 2: 30 p.m. Sunday with more details from the district about school lunches. ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-Florissant School District officials said Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue.Students will have a half day of class on Monday, so that staff can get additional training for online instruction, Joseph Davis, superintendent of schools, said in a press release.He said students will have a full day of class on Tuesday “to distribute devices and materials to continue teaching and learning while students are at home.”He said there won’t be instruction while on spring break, March 21-29.After spring break, Davis said plan to distribute meals to students on days schools are closed.”Many of our students rely on meals they receive from school, and we are making preparations for meal distribution in the event of a prolonged school closure,” he said. The district has about 11,000 students, and many of the schools have 100% enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program, according to state statistics from the 2018-2019 school year. On Monday, many other schools districts will go on spring break.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.