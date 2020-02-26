Ferguson approves city manager contract amid protests

FERGUSON — City leaders in Ferguson voted Tuesday to extend the contract of interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume amid protests in the city council chamber that prompted officials to adjourn and move into closed session. Blume, who was previously Ferguson’s finance director, had his contract extended to May 1, 2021. He was promoted by the council to interim city manager in February 2019.As Mayor James Knowles III began to speak on the resolution approving Blume’s contract, protesters interrupted and police formed a barrier between the audience and council. Police Chief Jason Armstrong did not immediately respond to a message seeking to determine if there were any arrests.The protesters were seeking Blume’s removal as city manager.He was criticized in a 2015 U.S. Justice Department report that said he encouraged police officers to write more traffic tickets to increase city revenue.Federal officials filed a civil complaint in 2016 contending the city used discriminatory practices against its black residents.

A Ferguson police sergeant wears a body camera on the pocket of his shirt in this July 23, 2015, file image. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)