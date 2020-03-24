🔥Fenty Beauty has released 3 new highlighting products to help us through quarantine🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If self-isolation is causing your complexion to become a bit pallid, then the news that Fenty Beauty has released three new glow-inducing products will come as a welcome treat.

The beauty juggernaut has launched three new illuminating products, which will help you to get a glow-up, even while in quarantine.

First in the line-up is the Body Lava Luminizer (£46, shop it here) which is a gel-based liquid tint for the body that leaves skin looking dewy and feeling hydrated. It has a glistening, highlighter effect thanks to light-diffusing micro-pearls, and is available in three different hues: Brown Sugar, Cognac Candy and Who Needs Clothes?!

Next in line is the brand’s now cult Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil (£31, shop it here) a shimmer jelly-powder for the face and body, which is being offered in Fenty Beauty’s limited-edition shade, Cognac Candy.

(Fenty Beauty)

In case you’re not enticed enough already, the final product from the beauty brainchild of Rihanna is a new shade of Match Stix to join its rapidly expanding and already existing Match Stix family. The new shade is called Purrrl (£21, shop it here) and is translucent, so will provide ultimate dewy results when patted on the high points of the face with the tips of your fingers.

Think of all three as a self-isolation pick-me-up which will have people asking where exactly you spent your time in quarantine.

Fenty Beauty was founded by Rihanna in 2017 and has become renowned for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

And that notoriety has paid off financially for the brand: LVMH reported revenues of £431 million in 2018.

Prices range from £21 to £46 and all three products are available to buy now.