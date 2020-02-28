Fenton man struck by truck and killed on Highway 30

A Fenton man standing on a highway was struck by a pickup truck and killed early Friday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.Lee A. Siggers Jr., 34, was in the westbound lanes of Highway 30, west of Highway 141, when he was hit at 1:50 a.m. Friday.The patrol said that Siggers was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2 a.m. The driver of the truck was not injured.

