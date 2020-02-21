🔥Fendi's future-facing show at Milan Fashion Week aims to entice Instagram generation with tech collaboration🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

British tech and Italian fashion found common ground in Milan last night when London-based accessories brand Chaos unveiled a surprise collaboration with Fendi.

Chaos, which has made its name from the personalised iPhone cases which are beloved of social media’s own style set, switched on its global reputation with a collection of tech jewellery pieces spanning everything from smartphone pouches to drop-style earrings that doubled as touch-screen pens.

The brand, founded by Charlotte Stockdale — a stylist who has worked with everyone from Karl Lagerfeld to Donna Karan — and her collaborator Katie Lyall, worked closely with the fashion juggernaut on a game-changing collection with which they look to offer form and function.

“We share the same love as Silvia of design that is beautiful with a practical edge,” said the duo of their collaboration with Silvia Fendi, which also included gilded lighters and discreetly positioned shot glasses.

Gigi Hadid (AFP via Getty Images)

The range, masterminded to entice the Instagram generation to the Italian house, served as fitting punctuation in a collection in which Fendi explored the dual personalities of women.

In the show notes, Fendi cited “soft power” as a starting point. Certainly, these were clothes which radiated confidence.

Paloma Elsesser (AFP via Getty Images)

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid and plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser played leading roles in the showcase at which everything from leather blazers to lace slip-dresses were unveiled.

For the house, which lost its co-creative director Karl Lagerfeld last year, this exploration into womanhood suggested a softer and perhaps more subtle take on femininity had taken root at the brand.

The sexually charged aesthetic that dominated Fendi of old has been replaced with a look that was more understated and, perhaps, more elegant. The new Fendi woman is undeniably future-facing.