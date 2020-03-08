🔥Female shopkeepers write messages of empowerment in window fronts around London to celebrate International Women's Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Small shops and businesses run by women in London have been displaying messages of empowerment in their window fronts to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Quotes and aphorisms have been written on glass panes throughout the capital this week as part of a growing campaign to encourage female entrepreneurship, ahead of the international day on Sunday.

At least 10 women have joined the initiative, launched by pop-up space platform Appear Here, which found all of affordable London shop spaces.

Josie Naughton, who set up the hoose Love pop-up, where people could go and buy gifts to be sent to refugees, wrote her message on an empty shop space to highlight its potential for budding entrepreneurs.

Shannon Heather & Ellena Dobby from the ReWrite Company have written their message on the window of an empty shop (Appear Here)

She wrote: “Every space has the potential to create meaningful change”.

Meanwhile, Sophie Sellu, who opened, Grain & Knot, a workshop that turns everyday items like spoons and butter knives into artworks, also gave a quote to the campaign.

The former fashion-trend broadcaster wrote on the window-front of another empty shore: “A space is a place to show those that told you it wouldn’t work.”

And Aimee Felone, founder of BAME children’s book publishing house Knights Of, also took a pen to the window of her Brixton Market book shop, Round Table Books.

Her message reads: “Space means using your voice to create freedom,” to chime with the ethos of her store, which only sells children’s books with characters across intersectional backgrounds.

“Give her some space to grow,” wrote Shannon Heather and Ellena Dobby (Appear Here)

She told the Standard that she came up with the quote because it is something her team discusses at Round Table Books, which aims to give space to LGBTQ+ and ethnically diverse characters.

“You wouldn’t find popular titles on our shelves, like Harry Potter, because they don’t qualify,” she said.

“It’s also a one-stop-shop for people to find the titles that their libraries don’t have,” she added.

Ms Felone said at least several times a week in the shop, she sees children turning to their parents and pointing out a character saying: “Look it’s me”.

“It’s a wonderful place to be,” she said, adding that she has had parents crying with joy in the shop.

Ms Felone said: “it makes complete sense to give a quote back because they gave us a space to do all this.” (Appear Here)

“It is a space that is creative but is also a space where children feel at ease with themselves,” she said.

Ms Felone first opened a pop-up shop in October 2018, to mark the first anniversary of Knights Of, which she set up with fellow publisher David Stephens.

The move after a survey by the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education revealed that only 1 per cent of the 9,000 books published in the UK in 2017 included characters from BAME backgrounds.

“We decided to set up the shop celebrating the 1 per cent of characters that are out there,” she said, adding that they crowdfunded through the hugely successful social media campaign #readtheonepercent

Sophie Sellu quotes her message on the window of an empty shop (Appear Here)

“We sold 500 books in five days and then we had the community asking where we went after the pop-up closed,” she said.

“It showed us that what the community actually needed was a space like ours.”

After another pop-up in Christmas 2018, Ms Felone opened the doors of the permanent store in Brixton in May last year through with Appear Here.

She said: “Since May, it has been absolutely overwhelming. We have been absolutely bowled over by how many people have come in, and the regular customers we have.”

On joining Appear Here’s International Women’s Day campaign, Ms Felone said: “it makes complete sense to give a quote back because they gave us a space to do all this.”

Putting an empowering message on the front of their store was also in line with exactly what the publishing team are trying to do, she added.

“I think the one thing that really stands out to me is putting unrepresented characters on the covers of books and our space allows us to put them on the covers,” she said.

“We are safe space. We often just have people sitting in the shop and they weren’t even coming in to buy anything but just wanted to sit and express themselves and their lives and their frustrations in a safe space.”

In a statement, Appear Here said: “We’re proud to say that the women in our community are the ones leading that charge, with 70 per cent of the ideas on our platform created by women.

“In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re exploring the power of space for women; how it can give people a voice, spread a message or start an idea.”