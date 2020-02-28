🔥Female celebrities who proposed to their husbands, from Kristen Bell to Britney Spears🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

This Leap Year, celebrate Leap Day the best way possible – either by watching the 30 Rock episode Leap Day, proposing to your significant other (if you’re a lady) or reading about these celebrities who embraced the tradition and proposed to their own gentleman callers.

Women are encouraged to propose to men on February 29 because of a tradition that is believed to have originated in Irish or Scottish folklore.

And while some women have embraced the Leap Year proposal, the tradition never really took off (see: The Bachelor for proof).

But who says women have to wait four years to pop the question anyway? Here are the celebrities who made the tradition their own.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell (Getty Images)

The couple met in 2007, but Bell told Today that she first felt “no sparks whatsoever,” which is a nice reminder to always give people a second chance and/or date.

“The one thing I remember is that he talked so much,” she said. But later in 2007, they reunited at a hockey game and started dating, leading to a years-long relationship.

The Veronica Mars star popped the question a second time to her now-husband Dax Shepard.

He first proposed in 2009 but they vowed to not get married until everyone could. After the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, she celebrated by asking her comedian hubby to tie the knot… on Twitter, of all places.

Perhaps in the future, everyone will use social media to propose instead of getting down on one knee.

The Frozen star tweeted, “will you marry me? Xo” with the hashtags #marriageequality and #loveislove in June 2013.

He replied enthusiastically with a “F**k yes!!!!!!!!!!!” They got married in October of the same year.

The couple has two daughters, Delta and Lincoln Shepard, and they only recently found out that their parents are famous. Guess they’re not old enough to watch The Good Place quite yet.

Pink and Carey Hart

Pink and Carey Hart(Getty Images)

Pink and motocross pro Carey Hart have been married for more than a decade, which is forever by Hollywood standards.

While their relationship has had more ups and downs than one of Pink’s aerial performances, they’re still going strong today.

They met for the first time in 2001 when Pink was at the Summer X Games and Hart was competing. Pink then recruited him to star in her ‘Just Like a Pill’ music video.

They dated on and off for years, breaking up in 2003 but reconciling a year later.

Pink proposed to her then-boyfriend motocross superstar Carey Hart in June 2005. The pop star waited until he was on his third lap at a race and held up a board asking, “Will You Marry Me?” followed directly by one that explained “I’m serious!” after he didn’t pull over.

They tied the knot six months later in Costa Rica and now have two children, daughter Willow and son James. They also briefly separated but reunited after he appeared in her music video for ‘So What.’

In 2017, ​Pink opened up to The Guardian about their sometimes rocky relationship, saying, “I’ll look at [Carey] and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s*** you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again,” she said.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline (Getty Images)

The pop icon proposed to husband Kevin Federline (best known as K Fed) in 2004 while they were on an aeroplane, flying from Ireland to New York City.

“All of a sudden I said, ‘What if you want to get married?’ And I kind of went from there to asking him if he would marry me,” she told People at the time.

But K Fed refused the ‘Toxic’ singer at first. “I was taken by surprise. I thought the guy was supposed to ask the girl. So a couple of minutes went by and then I asked her. I wasn’t really thinking about asking her right away, but I did without reservation. I’d known for a while that she’s the one,” the DJ said.

They were married in October of 2004 for the next three years, even starring in a short-lived reality show Britney and Kevin: Chaotic together. They have two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. ​

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager (Getty Images)

George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager proposed to her husband Henry, who she met during her dad’s 2004 re-election campaign, when he came over to watch a football game.

On The Today Show, the host explained that she proposed five years before Henry did.

“After three months of dating – I might’ve had a Christmas cocktail – and we were dancing, and I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for? But “he smiled and was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young.'”

They have a three year age difference.

Henry ended up asking her father for permission and proposing in 2007 while they hiked in Acadia National Park and they were married in 2008 at her family’s Texas ranch.

​​They now have three children, Margaret, Poppy and Henry Harold “Hal” Hager.

The courtroom television star’s tough love showed when she asked her husband Jerry Sheindlin to marry her in the late ’70s.

“I did propose to him,” she told DuJour. “I said to him, ‘Where is this relationship going?’ And he tried to weasel out of it, with his, ‘Well, you know, why do we have to get married?’ Whatever. He finally capitulated. I told him to pick a date. He picked Flag Day.”

Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Wilding

Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Wilding (Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor had seven husbands – and she proposed to one of them. She reportedly asked Michael Wilding to marry her and they wed in 1952.

For the wedding, she didn’t even need to invest in a new gown. She re-wore a gown designed by MGM’s costume designer Helen Rose that she also wore when she married Conrad “Nicky” Hilton, who was her first husband when she was only 18.

They had two sons, Michael and Christopher.

Diane von Furstenburg

DVF with Barry Diller

Diane von Furstenberg proposed to her hubby Barry Diller after telling him no repeatedly.

The legendary designer told Oprah that when she didn’t know what to get Diller for his birthday (he is worth a reported $3.9 billion which makes gift giving tough), she ended up proposing.

“Over the years we were together and not together, but even when I was with other men, Barry was always there. And gradually, we spent more time together. One year I didn’t know what to give him for his birthday, and I called him and said, “You know, if you want, for your birthday I’ll marry you,” she told Oprah. He said, “Let me see if I can arrange it.”

He ended up giving her 26 wedding rings for the 26 years they weren’t married. ​