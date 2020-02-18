🔥Fellow Spurs fans: please stop using the Y-word🔥

Last week, the Oxford English Dictionary added the word “Yiddo” to its latest edition, defining it as: “A Jew. Also in extended use: a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.” We are two Jewish Spurs fans who have always defended the use of the word by our fellow fans. But the OED’s inclusion of the word provides an opportune moment for reflection.

There’s an old Jewish joke — if you put two Jews together you get three opinions. That’s especially true for Spurs fans describing themselves as Yiddos.

First, there are the many Jewish Spurs fans who use the word. But there are also others who recoil from it. A survey last August by the club found that two-thirds of Jewish fans sing chants which include the word Yid.

Then, there is the opinion — from those Jews who aren’t Spurs fans, and overwhelmingly, they deplore the use of the word by some Jewish Spurs fans.

Just as gay people reclaimed the word “queer” from those who used it is an insult, so we and other Spurs fans adopted the word Yid. But there has always been controversy around the use of the word. The last time the issue flared up was in 2014, when three Spurs fans were arrested and charged on suspicion of using the word. The case was dropped before it came to court.

Had the OED added the word in 2014, when the three Spurs fans were arrested, we would have welcomed the inclusion. But society has changed. Anti-Jewish racism has moved from the margins into the mainstream and the battle against this hatred is now one of the defining issues of our time.

In that context, it is no longer possible for Spurs fans to act as if we exist in a vacuum. Anti-racist campaigners say that by using the word, Spurs fans make it harder for those who seek to highlight and tackle anti-Jewish racism.

Some black people refer to themselves by the N-word — a similar act of reclamation. But imagine if a group of one football club’s fans with a deep association with the black community used the N-word as their chant. You cannot imagine it because it is inconceivable. By Spurs fans using the word Yid, we give the appearance of legitimising its use by others. This can’t be ignored.

On Saturday, Spurs play Chelsea. There is a long and appalling history of anti-Semitic chanting by some Chelsea fans, who hiss loudly, imitating the noise from gas chambers. Chelsea is genuinely committed to fighting this, and is doing great work in trying to combat anti-Semitism generally. It has put huge amounts of energy and money into anti-racist education, so Spurs fans’ continued use of the Y-word undermines our cause.

That is why we, two lifelong and committed Spurs fans, have changed our minds. We must stop using the word.

We must see the effect this use has elsewhere. We say to our fellow fans: please, think about this and please, stop.

Stephen Pollard is editor of the Jewish Chronicle and Jonathan Goldstein is chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council

