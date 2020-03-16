🔥Fed's $700 billion 'rescue' fails to stem the stock market rout🔥

A DRAMATIC intervention by the US Federal Reserve to stem market panic looked to have failed as shares kept tumbling and some businesses admitted they will collapse without state aid.

A move last night to cut US interest rates to effectively zero and restart quantitative easing, buying $700 billion of bonds and stocks, seemed to merely scare investors. Asian markets suffered least of all, with Japan’s Nikkei down 2.5%.

In London, the FTSE 100 fell more than 7%, erasing the gains made on Friday. Some in the City asked if it made sense simply to close markets until the coronavirus situation has eased or at least been clarified. The main fear is that central banks have no options left.

Seema Shah, at fund manager Principal Global Investors, said: “The Fed has thrown everything at this. If we are now facing the end of central bank action, it means we are on our own.” The Fed’s move was co-ordinated with central banks across Europe, Japan and Canada. It had little effect. “There is a fear settling in the market, investors are terrified that this was all that was left,” said Shah. The FTSE 100 lost 343.12 to 5022.99.

The FTSE 250 was down 1569.35 to 13,992.65. Oil also fell, 7% to $33.19. Airline shares suffered worst of all, but banks didn’t fare much better. Barclays was down 15% at 88p. RBS shed 10% to 117p. Metro Bank, a heavily shorted stock regarded as one of the weaker lenders, fell 24% to just 75p.

The Bank of England’s emergency rate cut last week slashed bank profit margins.

Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at Crimson Black Capital, said: “The fall of the FTSE 100 and other European exchanges… following the Fed’s action highlights the problem policymakers are facing. “The shock to markets and economies from Covid-19 is so unique that monetary policy alone will not be effective enough.”

Fiona Cincotta at City Index said: “More countries are closing their borders, more people are in lockdown or isolation or quarantine and businesses are grinding to a halt. “The supply shock will be unprecedented, and airlines are already warning that they may not survive this crisis. “Central banks across the globe have thrown what they can at the problem. However, the markets don’t consider it to be enough.”​