FedEx to close Earth City facility as it expands elsewhere in the region

This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, photo, shows a FedEx Ground sign at a warehouse in Ashland, Va. FedEx Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Associated Press

EARTH CITY — FedEx plans to close a facility in Earth City that employs 125 workers. At the same time, the Memphis-based shipping giant is building elsewhere in the region.The company will close the building at 13679 Rider Trail North in Earth City by May 2, it said in a letter to the state.FedEx employs about 125 people there who could be impacted by the move, the letter said. Employees will have opportunities to transition into available positions at other locations, including a 491,000 square-foot facility scheduled to open in St. Peters this summer, a FedEx spokesman said in an email.”FedEx Ground continuously evaluates its network to ensure it is in the best possible position to meet industry and customer needs,” spokesman David Westrick said. “With the growth of e-commerce, we are transforming our operations in many ways, including the integration of package volume in certain areas.”FedEx may also expand a facility near New Town Boulevard in St. Charles.Bruce Evans, the director of community development for St. Charles, said the company has applied to the city for permits to expand the facility, and the proposal is still under review.The city has determined that the intersection near the facility would require an expansion to support the additional traffic, Evans said.In the company’s most recent earnings report, net income was $560 million for the three months ending on Nov. 30, down from $935 million for the same period in 2018.Updated at 1: 55 p.m.

