Federal, state officials field hundreds of complaints about virus fraud, price gouging

ST. LOUIS — The FBI has received hundreds of complaints nationwide about fraudulent practices and scams seeking to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, an FBI official said Friday.”It’s unfortunate that people are taking advantage of a general climate of fear and the desire of folks to protect themselves and their families and loved ones by preying on their vulnerabilities like this,” Mark Dargis, assistant special agent in charge of the St. Louis office of the FBI, said in a telephone interview.Dargis said attempts to defraud fall into two general categories: email scams and offers of counterfeit treatments and equipment.The agency has seen an increase in emails claiming to be from a government agency, like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with fake links offering more information. Those links actually download malware that can steal personal information or lock a computer until the user pays a ransom, he said.The FBI also has seen phishing emails that ask for personal information in order to provide a government stimulus payment or a refund on travel.Separately, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office reported that it has received 352 reports of price-gouging on food, medical supplies, paper products and other items. A spokesman said in an email that the office is also monitoring some scams and watching for suspicious robocalls or telemarketers.The FBI has seen people falsely claiming to have ways to diagnose or treat COVID-19, trying to sell bogus treatments or counterfeit protective gear, including face masks, gloves and face shields, Dargis said.On Wednesday, agents arrested a California man who they say was seeking investors and claiming he had a cure for COVID-19. Dargis said that the Justice Department had also sought a court order to shut down a website offering a coronavirus vaccine.Dargis warned against opening emails from organizations or unfamiliar people or clicking on attachments in those emails. Rather than clicking links in emails that could misdirect you, Dargis recommended typing the address directly into your browser.In general, he said, “just use good common sense” and “be wary of information that sounds too good to be true.”Price gouging complaints can be reported via the Missouri attorney general’s website or by calling 800-392-8222.

