Federal jury awards $300K to woman who said St. Louis cop did body cavity search

ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Wednesday awarded $300,000 to a woman who said a screaming, profane St. Louis police detective performed an unreasonable body cavity search on her in a parking lot in 2012.After a three-day trial, jurors awarded Kayla Robinson $200,000 in compensatory damages and $100,000 in punitive damages. She will also receive attorneys’ fees, one of her lawyers, Jeremy Hollingshead, said in an email.Robinson, then 24, was with her boyfriend and his brother on Oct. 19, 2012 when they were pulled over by police near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis. They had just made a U-turn to avoid a police checkpoint. Hollingshead told jurors in his opening statement earlier this week that Robinson and the others thought it was an accident or crime scene. They had been tailgating at a Cardinals postseason game.Robinson’s boyfriend gave her a bag of marijuana, which she hid in her underwear.Robinson told jurors Monday that Detective Angela Hawkins yanked her out of the car screaming, “Where’s the dope? Where’s the guns?” After an “aggressive” pat-down, Hawkins took her behind a tractor-trailer in a nearby parking lot, put on gloves and searched her as she was hunched over, “screaming and crying and begging her to stop,” Robinson testified. She told jurors that she begged to be taken to the police station for the search instead.Robert Isaacson, an assistant attorney general representing Hawkins, told jurors earlier that Hawkins only helped Robinson undo her belt so that she could retrieve the marijuana. He also said that surveillance video would contradict Robinson’s claims. Isaacson could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.Robinson was arrested, but never charged, and filed an Internal Affairs complaint against Hawkins.Hawkins is now a Brentwood police major.

