Federal judge rules St. Louis law used to arrest protesters unconstitutional

“I am a quentessial feminist,” said Treasure Shields Redmond of St. Louis (center) who leads a chant during the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” “Not My President” and “When They Go Low, We Go High” protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity, and reproductive rights to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS • A federal judge ruled Thursday that an ordinance St. Louis police have used to arrest protesters, including the high-profile arrest of 123 people following the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer, is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey issued an opinion Thursday in favor of a St. Louis County woman, Jessica Langford, who sued the city in 2017, claiming St. Louis police violated her free speech rights during the Women’s March in St. Louis by ordering her to move from the street to the sidewalk. Langford was arrested and charged under a city ordinance which forbids anyone from blocking pedestrian or vehicle traffic or failing to disperse when instructed by a law enforcement officer. Autrey said the law was unconstitutional in part by allowing “standardless discretionary power to the police at the scene of any protest.”Langford was represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri in the suit.The Jan. 21, 2017, Women’s March drew more than 10,000 people downtown in coordination with similar rallies across the country and served as a protest of President Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. Langford was arrested while walking in the street near Market and 16th streets, an area that had been closed to traffic during the march. There were no cars attempting to pass, but officers were attempting to re-open the lanes, Autrey said in his opinion Thursday. Langford did not move to the sidewalk and was taken into custody when she tried to approach Lt. Scott Boyher to speak with him; she was held for nine hours, the opinion says. The charge of impeding traffic and failing to obey the reasonable order of a police officer was later dismissed when the police officers involved failed to appear at trial.Autrey ruled Thursday that the ordinance banning interfering with traffic was “unconstitutional on its face” and is void for its vagueness. The law, enacted in 2012 after a similar city ordinance was struck down by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, makes the offense a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $100 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.Autrey wrote that the law authorizes any police officer to end any type of speech on a street or sidewalk “at any time for any reason, whether he dislikes a speaker’s message or simply wants her to hurry up.”The opinion argued that the broadness of the ordinance means it is undoubtedly violated by everyday activities, and could apply to school children blocking a sidewalk, two neighbors who stand and converse in a residential street or a neighborhood block party.”The ordinance applies virtually everywhere a pedestrian might be present in public in the city,” the opinion states. City staff argued that police broadly allow and accommodate protests, but enforce the ordinance when violence or other circumstances warrant a directive to disperse. The judge argued he cannot uphold an ordinance he finds unconstitutional because the city promised to use it responsibly. City spokesman Jacob Long said the city is aware of the decision and is reviewing it.The city filed a notice of appeal in the case Friday.Meanwhile, St. Louis police will not be able to enforce the ordinance and several pending cases have been postponed, said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU Missouri.

St. Louis police use a technique called “kettling,” in which exits are blocked in and people are arrested en masse on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the corner of Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Dozens of protesters, residents, journalists and legal observers were caught in the group arrest as people protested for a third day after former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Photo by a St. Louis resident

Police used the failure to disperse section of the ordinance in the mass arrest of people on the street during demonstrations that followed the Sept. 15, 2017, acquittal of former police officerJason Stockley on a murder charge.During the protest, police used a “kettling” tactic in which they surrounded an area, blocked exits and arrested protesters, residents, an undercover police officer, journalists and others en masse. The arrests prompted national media coverage and a flurry of lawsuits, including one filed by former Post-Dispatch reporter Mike Faulk who was arrested while covering the protest.It was unclear how the decision would affect the lawsuits against the city connected to the arrests, said Rothert. The ACLU also has filed a federal suit connected to the arrests. “This was a law that put a real chill on people’s willingness to protest in the city of St. Louis,” Rothert said. “The standard has been if the police choose to arrest you, they will. So I think this is a message to the city and the Board of Aldermen that it needs to change.” Besides protests, the ordinance has also been used to disperse panhandlers and the homeless, Rothert said. A trial is set for fall 2020 to determine any damages Lanford, the woman arrested during the 2017 Women’s March, will be awarded.

“I look just like her,” said Myra Efram of Creve Coeur, marching in the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Sanara Maasera, 9, of St. Louis displays her message of empowerment as she marched in the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” “Not My President” and “When They Go Low, We Go High” protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity, and reproductive rights to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Ariela Chavez, 17, of St. Louis sings with her guitar on the steps of the Old Courthouse during the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Sage Stafford of Elsah stands up for her rights during the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I wanted to come down and be a part of it,” said Myra Efram of Creve Coeur, who marched proudly as a Muslim in the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I want to smash the patriarchy,” said Adrien Gojko of Edwardsville, Illinois, who made her sign for the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” “Not My President” and “When They Go Low, We Go High” protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity, and reproductive rights to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Local artist Phil Berwick displays his mural of Toni Stevenson at the Women’s March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Stevenson, 15, was shot dead after a basketball game on Tuesday, St. Louis police say. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

