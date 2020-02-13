🔥Federal Indigenous services minister asks to meet Mohawks of Tyendinaga over rail protests🔥

EDMONTON — Marc Miller, the federal Indigenous services minister, has asked to meet with the Mohawks of Tyendinaga on the weekend regarding their protests, which have snarled train traffic through a busy Ontario rail corridor.

“My request, that I ask you kindly to consider, is to discontinue the protest and barricade of the train tracks as soon as practicable,” Miller wrote. “I hope you will agree to this request and that we can meet in the spirit of peace and cooperation that should guide our relationship.”

Miller, who gave the first ever speech in Mohawk in the House of Commons in 2017, made the request Wednesday night and posted the dispatch on his Facebook page Thursday morning. He wrote to three people, Kanenhariyo; Donald Maracle, chief of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte; and Assembly of First Nations Ontario regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

The request came on day eight of the blockade, located near Belleville, Ont., roughly halfway between Ottawa and Toronto, which links Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The blockade has led to scores of Via Rail train cancellations that are expected to continue until at least end of day Friday, leaving more than 24,000 passengers dealing with disrupted travel plans and the delay of Canadian National Railway freight. The delays, the company said Tuesday, are harming Canada’s reputation as a stable place to do business.

Two separate rail blockades, held in solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs who object to the Coastal GasLink pipeline that runs from the Dawson Creek area to Kitimat on the northwestern B.C. coast, are in place outside of Winnipeg and New Hazelton, B.C.