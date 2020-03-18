🔥Federal courts in eastern Missouri to postpone trials until after May 31🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020 in News Leave a reply
federal-courts-in-eastern-missouri-to-postpone-trials-until-after-may-31

ST. LOUIS — Civil and criminal trials in federal courthouses in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau have been postponed until after May 31, a judge ordered Tuesday.Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel’s order also said that in-person meetings should be avoided in other proceedings wherever possible. Each judge presiding over a case will determine what proceedings are essential, the order said.Office hours for the clerk of court were also reduced to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The order, aimed at reducing the spread of the new coronavirus, follows restrictions imposed Friday on entry to court buildings by anyone who has traveled outside the country in the last 14 days, has tested positive for COVID-19, been told to self-quarantine, or who has unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath. Entry will also be barred to anyone who has close contact to international travelers or those testing positive for COVID-19.Similar restrictions went into effect Monday for federal courthouses in East St. Louis and Benton, Ill. All public events and ceremonies were also canceled, except naturalization ceremonies, and all civil matters, including trials, hearings and settlement conferences, were also postponed, although judges can use video or telephone conferencing for hearings, the order said.

You May Also Like

strong-earthquake-shakes-utah,-rattles-frayed-virus-nerves

🔥Strong earthquake shakes Utah, rattles frayed virus nerves🔥

the-newly-married-couple-jax-taylor-and-brittany-cartwright-from-vanderpump-rules-have-made-a-shocking-revelation!-is-their-marriage-even-legal?-read-to-know-all-details.

The Newly Married Couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright From Vanderpump Rules Have Made A Shocking Revelation! Is their marriage even legal? Read to know all details.

us.-treasury,-irs-delay-tax-payment-deadlines-to-keep-$300-billion-in-economy

🔥U.S. Treasury, IRS delay tax payment deadlines to keep $300 billion in economy🔥

utah’s-strongest-quake-in-28-years-shuts-down-salt-lake-city-airport

🔥Utah’s strongest quake in 28 years shuts down Salt Lake City airport🔥

About the Author: syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *